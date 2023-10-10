Trump inflated size of iconic tower's flat, trial hears

Allen Weisselberg (on the left) testified in the fraud case of his former boss only months after being released from jail for tax fraud

An ex-employee of Donald Trump's has admitted that he knew the former president was inflating the size of his apartment in his signature Trump Tower.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organisation's former chief financial officer (CFO), made the admission at a civil trial in New York.

He said records overstated the size of the flat by some 20,000 sq feet.

Mr Trump is accused of inflating the value of properties by more than $2bn (£1.6bn). He denies the charges.

As the trial began last week, Mr Trump sought to portray the case as a "witch hunt", pursued by what he said were his political enemies.

But on Tuesday, Mr Weisselberg said the apartment in Trump Tower measured some 10,000 sq feet ( 929sq m) - not 30,000 sq feet (2,787 sq m) suggested by financial records.

Mr Weisselberg first had difficulty addressing the size discrepancy, but said he was more concerned about other disclosures.

"Looking at the value of that apartment relative to his net worth is not material. It's about 1%," Mr Weisselberg said. "Looking at the statement of financial condition there were much larger items on there that I was more concerned about."

The judge, Arthur Engoron, interrupted Mr Weisselberg at one point, saying: "Your role is to answer the questions, not to give speeches. Please just answer the questions."

In 2017, Forbes inquired about the triplex's size - referencing an obtained document from October 1994 where Mr Trump said the penthouse measured 10,996 sq ft (1021 sq m).

Starting in 2012, the triplex was listed as being 30,000 sq ft.

Mr Weisselberg then conceded that the true size of the apartment is about one third of what financial statements read - which were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans.

This testimony comes six months after Mr Weisselberg was released from jail. He pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2022 and served about three months in jail.

Prosecutors in his case said he benefited from a company scheme, which awarded him $1.76m (£1.43m) along with a rent-free furnished apartment, private school tuition for his grandchildren and expensive cars.

Mr Trump's two sons, Donald Jr and Eric, are co-defendants in this civil case. They took over the management of the Trump Organization when their father became president.

Because there is no jury, if the judge sides with prosecutors, it would mean that Mr Trump and his company would have to pay a $250m (£204m) fine and Mr Trump would be banned from doing business in New York.