Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

JILL COLVIN
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York.

In an acknowledgment of the sway the former president holds with the voters who will decide the GOP contest next year, those eyeing a primary challenge to Trump were quick to criticize the indictment. Without naming Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the move “un-American.” Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened after Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, told CNN the charges were “outrageous.”

That posture speaks to the short-term incentives for Republicans to avoid anything that might antagonize Trump's loyal base. But the indictment raises profound questions for the GOP's future, particularly as Trump faces the possibility of additional charges soon in Atlanta and Washington. While that might galvanize his supporters, the turmoil could threaten the GOP's standing in the very swing-state suburbs that have abandoned the party in three successive elections, eroding its grip on the White House, Congress and key governorships.

Trump has spent four decades managing to skirt this type of legal jeopardy and expressed confidence again late Thursday, blaming the charges on “Thugs and Radical Left Monsters.”

“THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Trump is “ready to fight,” his attorney, Joe Tacopina, said on Fox News,

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities next week on charges connected to hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to women who alleged extramarital sexual encounters. For now, it remains unclear how the development will resonate with voters. Polls show Trump remains the undisputed frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and his standing has not faltered, even amid widespread reporting on the expected charges.

Trump's campaign and his allies have long hoped an indictment would serve as a rallying cry for his supporters, angering his “Make America Great Again” base, drawing small dollar donations and forcing Trump's potential rivals into the awkward position of having to defend him — or risk their wrath.

Indeed, Trump’s campaign began fundraising off the news almost immediately after it broke, firing an email to supporters with the all-caps subject line “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED.”

At Trump's first rally of the 2024 campaign, held in Texas over the weekend, supporters expressed widespread disgust with the investigation and insisted the case wouldn't affect his chances.

“It’s a joke,” said Patti Murphy, 63, of Fort Worth. “It’s just another way of them trying to get him out of their way.”

Others in the crowd said their support for Trump had been waning since he left the White House, but the looming indictment made them more likely to support him in 2024 because they felt his anger had been justified.

At the same time, there is little chance a criminal trial will help Trump in a general election, particularly with independents, who have grown tired of his constant chaos. That has provided an opening for alternatives like DeSantis, who are expected to paint themselves as champions of the former president’s policies, but without all his baggage.

But there were no immediate signs the party was ready to use the indictment to move past him. Instead, Republicans, including members of Congress and Trump's rivals, rushed to his defense en masse. In addition to DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has already declared her candidacy, blasted the indictment as “more about revenge than it is about justice.” Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is mulling a run, accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “undermining America’s confidence in our legal system,” while also sending a fundraising text off the news.

Trump, meanwhile, has tried to turn the public against the case. Early on March 18, amid reports that police in New York were preparing for a possible indictment, he fired off a message on his social media site in which he declared that he expected to be arrested within days.

While that never came to pass (and his aides made clear it had not been based on any inside information), Trump used the time to highlight the case's widely-discussed weaknesses and to attack Bragg with a barrage of deeply personal — and at times racist — attacks.

Trump also sought to project an air of strength. The night of his post, he traveled with aides to a college wrestling championship, where he spent hours greeting supporters and posing for photos. On the way home, the assembled entourage watched mixed martial arts cage fighting aboard his plane.

And last weekend, Trump held a rally in Waco, Texas, where he railed against the case in front of thousands of supporters.

People who have spoken with Trump in recent weeks have described him as both angry and unbothered about the prospect of charges. Freshman Republican Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri said Trump was “upbeat” at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago the night before he warned of his arrest.

Indeed, Trump has at times appeared in denial about the gravity of the situation. He and his aides were caught off-guard by the news Thursday. And during the plane ride home from his Texas rally, Trump told reporters he believed the case had been dropped.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I can tell you that they have no case. So I think the case is — I think they’ve already dropped the case, from what I understand. I think it’s been dropped,” he said.

Still, Trump responded with anger when pressed, even as he insisted he was not frustrated.

Beyond the Manhattan case, Trump is facing several other investigations, including a Georgia inquiry into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and a federal probe into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

It remains unclear how the public might respond if Trump ends up facing charges in additional cases, particularly if some lead to convictions and others are dismissed.

An indictment —- or even a conviction — would not bar Trump from running for president or serving as the Republican nominee.

___ Associated Press writers Paul Weber in Waco, Texas, and Lisa Mascaro in Orlando contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Trump indictment live updates: New York grand jury votes to charge ex-president after Stormy Daniels hush-money probe

    A New York grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump, making him the first former president to be criminally charged.

  • U.S. asks citizens to leave Russia immediately

    STORY: State Dept's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news conference "Our message to American citizens residing in Russia is that the travel advisory warning is a level four and that they should leave.""Any U.S. citizen residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately as stated in our latest travel advisory. Those who require assistance in departing Russia should contact the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for assistance."A Moscow court ruled that U.S. national, and journalist for the Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich should be detained for nearly two months on suspicion of spying.It is believed to be the first criminal case for espionage against a foreign journalist in post-Soviet Russia, a crime punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.State Dept's Patel said "we have seen how the Russian government's escalating repression affects journalists, as well as civil society activists and the broader Russian community. Since February 24th, 2022, dozens of outlets and more than 100 individual media professionals have been labeled as undesirable organizations or foreign agents for doing their jobs."The case will worsen already dire relations between Moscow and Washington, both nuclear powers.

  • Trump’s chilling warning of what will happen after his indictment

    The former president’s dark visions of a looming civil war colour his response to his indictment and depict the aftermath of an election if he loses, Alex Woodward reports

  • 'This is like a movie': Ukraine's secret plan to convince 3 Russian pilots to defect with their planes

    Last summer, a group of Ukrainian volunteers, working closely with their country’s intelligence service, apparently came close to persuading three Russian aviators who were in the midst of bombing Ukraine to defect with their warplanes in exchange for $1 million a piece.

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • Exonerated Central Park 5 Member Has 1-Word Statement On Trump's Indictment

    Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.

  • Trump news - live: Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump over Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    The latest news and developments from Trumpworld

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

  • Tucker Carlson's Misogynistic Attack On Trump Lawyer Unearthed In New Court Filing

    The pearl-clutching Fox News personality's expletive-ridden text messages were made public in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit.

  • Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr rage against ‘third world prosecutorial misconduct’

    Former president Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr raged against the news that a grand jury in Manhattan indicted their father, calling it “third world prosecutorial misconduct.” Eric Trump, Mr Trump’s youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, said the indictment was a political witch hunt given that the former president is a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

  • ‘You can see the terror’: Trump’s tough guy posture over indictment isn’t fooling these insiders

    Former insiders and confidantes of Donald Trump tell Andrew Feinberg the ex-president is incapable of understanding that he can’t intimidate or delay his way out of criminal charges if he’s indicted

  • One of Russia's longtime allies said it will arrest Putin if he goes there, leaving him a pariah in a region where he was once dominant

    Gagik Melkonyan, the deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, said this week that if Putin were to travel there, "he should be arrested."

  • Trump keeps saying he can solve the Ukraine war in 24 hours. Mike Pompeo says he has no idea what his former boss is talking about.

    Pompeo, a Trump-era secretary of state, may be one of Trump's challengers for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • Meyers Roasts Trump’s Attempt to Explain Caste System During Hannity Interview: ‘He’s Dumb as S–‘ (Video)

    "That's definitely not how a caste system works," Meyers mocked

  • GOP Sen Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

    Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his position on gun reform following the Nashville school shooting.

  • Humza Yousaf does his best Justin Trudeau in a public spectacle of embarrassing smarm

    From a sketchwriter’s perspective, Humza Yousaf’s opening foray into First Minister’s Questions was an embarrassment of riches. For everyone else, it was just richly embarrassing.

  • Ivanka Trump has given up trying to advise her father and is keeping her distance as his possible indictment looms, report says

    Donald Trump is facing a slew of legal challenges, but his daughter is tired of helping him, multiple sources told People magazine.