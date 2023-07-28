Trump indictment: Shush emojis and orders from the boss - charges in full

Federal prosecutors have widened their criminal investigation into former US President Donald Trump over his handling of government documents after he left the White House. So what do the new charges show?

In a revised indictment, prosecutors allege two employees of Donald Trump - Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira - tried to delete security video at the heart of the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

It is important to note these are allegations: Mr Trump and Mr Nauta have already pleaded not guilty to earlier charges. Mr de Oliveira - whose lawyer had no comment - has now also been indicted and will soon enter a plea.

The expanded indictment presents a series of alleged interactions between Mr Nauta, Mr Trump's close aide, and Mr de Oliveira, a maintenance manager, which prosecutors say began after the justice department issued a subpoena for Mar-a-Lago security camera footage.

The subpoena, a request for evidence, specifically mentioned video taken outside a storage room on the ground floor of the Palm Beach resort in Florida, where the justice department said classified documents were held.

Two days after this subpoena, on 24 June 2022, it is alleged Mr Nauta had a sudden change of travel plans. Instead of going with Mr Trump to Illinois he, instead, decided to go to Palm Beach.

He told one co-worker the trip was for a family emergency and used "shushing" emojis, the court documents allege.

Later that day, Mr Nauta texted an unnamed IT worker at Mar-a-Lago: "Hey bro[,] You around this weekend[?]"

Mr Nuata is alleged to have used the "shushing face" emoji in text messages

The IT worker replied he was entertaining family, to which Mr Nauta is said to have replied: "OK, cool. No biggie just wanted to see if you where around. Enjoy bro!"

About two hours later, at 18:56 (local time), the court documents list a text from Mr de Oliveira to the same IT worker.

"Hey buddy how are you… Walter call me early said it was trying to get in touch with you I guess he's coming down tomorrow I guess needs you for something."

The next day, Mr Nauta was due to arrive. But before he gets in, Mr de Oliveira allegedly warned a Mar-a-Lago valet not to tell anyone about Mr Nauta's trip. Mr Trump's aide wanted it to be a secret, he allegedly told the valet.

Prosecutors claim after Mr Nauta arrived, he and Mr de Oliveira walked around with flashlights and pointed at cameras in a tunnel near the storage room.

Files were allegedly stored in a ballroom at Donald Trump's Florida property, Mar-a-Lago

On 27 June, Mr de Oliveira took the IT worker to a small room known as an "audio closet" near the club's White and Gold Ballroom, seen above.

The court documents allege Mr de Oliveira started their conversation by saying what they discuss should stay between the two of them.

He asked how long videos stay on the server, and the IT worker told him about 45 days.

Then, Mr de Oliveira allegedly said that "the boss" wanted the server deleted.

But the IT worker replied he did not know how to do that, and he didn't think he would have the rights to do it either.

The justice department claims Mr de Oliveira again insisted that "the boss" wanted the server wiped and asked, "what are we going to do?".

After this chat in the closet, Mr de Oliveira and Mr Nauta talked on the phone for about one minute.

The indictment says Mr de Oliveira then "walked through the bushes" on the northern edge of Mar-a-Lago to meet Mr Nauta at the "adjacent property".

Mr de Oliveira then tracked back to the IT office, and then once again walked back through "the bushes" to meet with Mr Nauta at the property next door.

That was the end of their documented interactions, until two weeks after the FBI discovered classified documents.

After the news broke, Mr Nauta allegedly called the same club valet and said words to the effect of "someone just wants to make sure Carlos is good".

The valet is said to have replied that Mr de Oliveira was loyal and he would not do anything to affect his relationship with Mr Trump.

Later that same day, at Mr Nauta's request, the valet confirmed in a Signal chat group that Mr de Oliveira was "loyal".

That same day, Mr Trump called Mr de Oliveira and said he would get him an attorney, prosecutors alleged.