Trump’s Inaugural Committee Chair Arrested on Federal Charges

John Moore

The chairman of Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund has been arrested on federal charges in California, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Thomas Barrack faces charges for foreign lobbying, obstructing justice, and making false statements.

