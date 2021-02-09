Trump impeachment trial: How many senators will vote to convict? What oddsmakers say

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

Former President Donald Trump made history last month, becoming the first president to be impeached twice.

But as his second impeachment trial is set to begin Tuesday, oddsmakers say it is unlikely he will be convicted on charges that he incited an insurrection prior to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress as lawmakers were working to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

It will take a supermajority of 67 votes in the Senate to convict Trump; anything below that number will lead to an acquittal. If all 50 Democrat senators vote to convict Trump, 17 Republicans will need to do the same in order for the former president to be convicted.

President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton were both impeached in the House during their time in the White House — and subsequently acquitted in the Senate. After his first impeachment, Trump was acquitted in early 2020, with Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah the lone Republican who voted to remove him from office.

If Trump is convicted, the Senate can then vote to bar him from ever holding federal office in the future. That vote would require just a simple majority.

Here’s more on what oddsmakers say about the impeachment trial.

How many will vote to convict — and will Trump be acquitted?

The over/under for conviction votes is 54.5, according to SportsBettingDime, BetOnline.ag and SportsBetting.ag.

Because that number falls so far under the 67-vote threshold, oddsmakers view chances of a conviction as slim.

Odds of the Senate failing to convict Trump fall at -2500, implying a 96.15% chance of an acquittal, according to SportsBettingDime. It’s even less likely according to SportsBetting.ag, whose -3000 odds imply a 96.77% chance of an acquittal.

Trump’s best odds for acquittal can be found at BetOnline.ag, which gives the former commander-in-chief an 98% chance of evading conviction.

During a Jan. 26 vote, all but five Republican senators voted that the upcoming impeachment trial was unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office — signaling strong opposition from many GOP senators.

Democrats, however, have argued there is precedent for holding an impeachment trial after leaving office. Secretary of War William Belknap was tried in 1876 after he resigned, NBC News reports.

The vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump will likely occur after Feb. 14, according to SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline. Both show odds of -400, implying an 80% chance a vote will not occur until Monday at the earliest.

Some lawmakers say the trial “could last roughly a week,” The Hill reported. Trump’s first impeachment trial, which led to him being acquitted, lasted nearly three weeks.

The trial is set to start in the U.S. Senate at 1 p.m. EST. It’s expected to begin with up to four hours of debate and a vote on whether the trial is constitutional given Trump no longer holds office, The New York Times reports.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: VanVleet, Siakam lead Raptors to furious comeback win

    The Raptors rallied for a huge comeback win over the Grizzlies without Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse.

  • Australian Open Day 2: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Sofia Kenin advance, Jessica Pegula upsets 2-time champ

    Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.

  • Auston Matthews extends goal streak as Leafs down Canucks again

    Auston Matthews extended his career-best goal streak to eight games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday.

  • Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies after long battle with Alzheimer's disease

    Marty Schottenheimer had a football career that spanned more than four decades.

  • Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

    Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • Draymond Green's bizarre halfcourt shot secures Spurs win over Warriors

    WYD, Draymond?

  • Tampa mayor slams Bucs fans that ignored COVID-19 warnings while celebrating Super Bowl win

    Countless Buccaneers fans flooded the streets in Tampa on Sunday night to celebrate their Super Bowl LV win, and most weren't wearing masks.

  • NHL teams allowed indoor dining amid Ontario lockdowns

    Teams competing in the NHL's all-Canadian division will be permitted to dine inside certain Ontario restaurants despite ongoing stay-at-home orders.

  • Washington Football Team halts cheerleading program as NFL wraps up sexual misconduct investigation

    Roger Goodell said that the investigation into the Washington Football Team is nearing completion.

  • Fantasy Hockey: The players you need to add to improve in every category

    The "set it and forget it" adage doesn't apply anymore and here are a number of players that can help you improve in each category of fantasy hockey.

  • Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

    NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers. CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic. The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers. CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year’s Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes. Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3 The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties. The Associated Press

  • NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Evan Mobley making a strong case for the No. 1 spot

    The G League Ignite begins play in a bubble, giving scouts a first look this season at Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

  • Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft 2.0

    Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Krysten Peek updates her top five prospects for the upcoming draft, with a consensus favorite for the No. 1 overall pick leading the way.

  • Championship gear: Shop Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV hats

    These hats make great gifts for any staunch Tampa Bay fan, headgear collector or supporter of the GOAT himself Tom Brady.

  • Inside the Canadian women's basketball team's virtual training camp

    It was exactly 367 days ago when Canada's women's basketball team qualified for Tokyo 2020. Fast-forward to today, and the team is coming off a week-long virtual training camp, unable to meet in person due to the pandemic that forced the one-year postponement of the Olympics. "That was sort of like the last big thing before the wheels fell off, and you think back to your mindset and just how everything felt at that point in time in Belgium: living the life, competing, playing against the best in the world, winning games, qualifying for [the] Tokyo Olympics, doing it all together. We were on top of the world," head coach Lisa Thomaidis said of the Olympic qualifying tournament played last February. "And then, you know, a few short weeks later, just how everything came crashing down." Training camp kicked off first thing Monday with words from Canadian chef de mission Marnie McBean, who reassured the team that Tokyo 2020 would indeed be going ahead in 2021. McBean advised the team to block out reports that may arise in the coming months, such as the single-source story from the Times of London in late January that claimed the Japanese government had concluded to cancel the 2021 Games. "It was good timing because it had come out [two] week[s] prior to us getting together. And so for her to come on the Monday morning and just be kind of like, 'OK, this is what's really happening,' it was good just to kind of get rid of the elephant in the room," Thomaidis said. McBean's insistence set the tone for a week of daily two-hour meetings covering everything from team vision to Olympic logistics to Tokyo heat. "[We] went through a lot of envisioning and projecting what it's going to be like in Tokyo, the conditions, the living arrangements, our competition schedule or training schedule leading into it," Thomaidis said. Those exercises helped put players' minds at ease about attending the Olympics during a pandemic — not that there was much hesitance after already waiting this long to compete. Forward Ruth Hamblin said it was important to hear assurance from McBean when she sees so much negativity surrounding the Olympics every day on Twitter. "I feel like this meeting just kind of solidified what we have as a team and our system and our momentum. It's going to be different, but it's still an Olympics. I think that that doesn't change. And if anything, it's more than ever because the world needs some positivity," said Hamblin, who currently plays in Poland. Social activity welcomed With questions surrounding the Olympics sorted, Thomaidis began instilling some of the team's on-court systems. It's tough to implement anything too complicated over Zoom, but some base principles helped sharpen how the team will attempt Canada's first-ever Olympic women's basketball medal. After so much time apart, the social aspect of the week was also welcome to both coach and players alike. Some meetings included games with quiz software Kahoot, and another ice-breaker matching Emojis to different players kicked off each day's festivities. "It's just good old times, like the familiarity with these people because we spent so much time together. It's really good to just hang out with them," Hamblin said. "I think more than anything, it was just that the energy that they came to the meetings with was pretty cool. People are tuning in from all around the world," Thomaidis reiterated. The team will continue to meet regularly over Zoom, likely every three or four weeks with frequency increasing as the Olympics approach. Next opportunity to meet in May While some other teams, including the U.S., were able to meet in person during the international window, Canada was stuck online with players dispersed throughout the U.S., France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Germany. Forward Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, who plays for Lyon in France, thinks that could work in Canada's favour. "I don't think anyone expects us to get together two hours every day and watch film together and have a virtual reality. And I'm just really happy that we're doing these things that can gain us a competitive edge over some of the other countries," she said. Canada's next opportunity to meet in person is in May, when the team hopes to hold training camp in Edmonton ahead of the FIBA AmeriCup in June. Overseas pro leagues will be done by then, meaning the logistics of gathering could be simplified. Then again, planning in a pandemic is fluid. "I think it's going to be one of the strangest Olympics ever," Hamblin said. "And our ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances is going to be a key to our success." A basketball team going over a year without practice ahead of its biggest tournament certainly qualifies as strange. But from all corners of the world, Team Canada appears to be adjusting well. And after the long period of inactivity, that competitive fire only burns brighter. "We're a basketball team, we just want to go and compete. I think everyone's just finally looking forward to that. So, yeah, definitely some excitement building," Thomaidis said.

  • Call it a career: MLB ump Winters opted out in '20, now done

    After more than three decades of hard work as a big league umpire, Mike Winters is ready to loaf. Consider it a retirement benefit, in fact. “I’ve had time to take a cooking class and I’ve been baking sourdough bread,” he said over the weekend. “I’ve made a couple of loaves so far. They’re not perfect yet. A bit of a doorstop. But I’m getting there.” One of 12 umps to opt out during the pandemic-shortened season, the 62-year-old Winters has made it official. He’s off to other endeavours, be it visiting the Far East, checking out the Westminster dog show or polishing his culinary skills. A full plate on deck. And an impressive ledger in the books — 3,810 games in the regular season over 32 years, plus four World Series assignments and four All-Star Games. Saw a lot, too: He was on the field for the 3,000th hits by Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr., along with Mark McGwire’s then-record 62nd home run, and behind the plate for a no-hitter by Kevin Gross. “I gave it a good go. I’m very excited about the next step,” he told The Associated Press from his home in the San Diego area, adding, “I think I’ve got a few guys in my age range who are jealous.” No official word yet on whether any other umpires will follow his path in 2021. Joe West, who worked last year, is 68 and set this season to pass Bill Klem’s all-time record of 5,375 games. Gerry Davis, one of eight crew chiefs who opted out last year, also turns 68 this month. A crew chief since 2011, Winters actually put in his retirement papers last year, effective at the end of the season. He worked spring training games in Arizona before coronavirus concerns shut down baseball in mid-March, and opening day was delayed until late July. The reworked schedule gave Winters a chance to reconsider, but he already was looking ahead to days off the diamond. “The break gave me a good window into the future, and I liked the view,” he said. “I love the game, but it’s time to do other things.” Durable and dependable, Winters called his first major league game as a minor league fill-in during the summer of 1988. Barry Bonds led off for Pittsburgh that night at Dodger Stadium; the next inning, positioned at third base, Winters found himself embroiled in his first beef. “There was a little tangle on a force play and Tommy Lasorda came out. It was a test for a rookie umpire. I knew it was coming — we all did. Everybody in the park knew it was my first day.” The next year, by the way, Lasorda became Winters’ first ejection, tossed for arguing balls and strikes. Promoted to the National League staff in 1990, Winters thumbed 108 guys in all. “Hmm, more than I thought,” he said. “I thought it was 105.” He had a notable scrap with volatile Milton Bradley in 2007, and was docked the last few games of the season for his actions. That was one of the few years Winters didn’t work the playoffs, as he called 103 post-season games. Instead, he and wife Ali both ran the New York City Marathon that November. Over the years, Winters and his wife voyaged all over the world, with the hike up Machu Picchu in Peru and a Major League Baseball tour to Japan among their favourite trips. They’d like to do some more exploring, when it’s safe. Somewhere down the line, Winters might like to help out in his longtime field, perhaps in training or consulting. He started as a professional ump in 1982 and can still recall those early days in the low-level Northwest League. “I think back then, I wasn’t hoping for a chance at anything except hoping to get a job and maybe work a World Series,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Walker, The Associated Press

  • Analysis: Brady shows James proof that age is but a number

    Tom Brady is doing things at 43 that no NFL player has done. Super Bowl champion, again. Super Bowl MVP, again. More touchdown passes at his age than every other quarterback who played at 43 or older have combined, and by a huge margin. LeBron James isn’t 43 yet, of course. But he has some gray in his beard, so he can relate with Brady on plenty of levels. Brady reigns over the NFL again, just as the 36-year-old James — the fourth-oldest player to get minutes so far this season — reigns over the NBA right now. Both are probably as fit as they’ve ever been, despite both being well past the typical retirement age for their chosen profession, or at least well past the age where even the elite can remain elite. And both seem to take the same sadistic enjoyment out of angering their haters, somehow possessing the ability to turn the nasty tweets that get sent their way into some sort of rejuvenating vitamin. Not bad for old guys. “IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK,” James tweeted Sunday night, seconds after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and deliver Brady’s seventh championship. Cases can be made for plenty of athletes to be dubbed the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT, and Brady and James are obviously in the conversation for their respective sports. Brady isn’t the unanimous NFL GOAT, largely because he isn’t exactly the most popular guy in some circles. He was a central figure in the Deflategate scandal and the New England Patriots had their Spygate messes during his two decades in Foxborough. Put simply, there’s many roads haters can take to try and chip away at Brady’s legacy. James isn’t the NBA’s unanimous GOAT either; he has his backers, Michael Jordan has his backers, and the polarizing argument will never be settled. This much, however, cannot be debated. There have never been NFL players doing what Brady is at 43. And there have never been NBA players doing what James is doing at 36. Most NBA guys are done long before turning 36, anyway. There are only five players who have logged minutes this season at the age of 36 or better. Of those, four — Carmelo Anthony, JJ Redick, Andre Iguodala and Marc Gasol — have a total of 521 points. The other is James. Since turning 36 on Dec. 30, he’s scored 548 points — more than the other four combined. He's coming off his first assist title, becoming the oldest first-time winner of that stat crown. He's on pace for a 17th consecutive season averaging at least 25 points; no one else has posted more than 12 of those in a career. Throw in his rookie year, and James is about to become the first player in NBA history with 18 seasons averaging 20 or more points. Including playoff games, James averaged 26.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists as a 35-year-old. Jordan averaged more points when he was 35, Steve Nash and John Stockton averaged more assists at that age and a dozen guys averaged more rebounds. But nobody at that age came close to putting all those numbers up simultaneously. Nobody scored more points per game as an 18-year-old in NBA history than James — and now, he’s on pace to set the record for scoring as a 36-year-old as well. James doesn’t only draw inspiration from doubters. He also draws from greatness. When James watches sports, he tweets, and when he sees elite athletes doing elite things, he lets them know he's watching. He often lauds Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments and the oldest to ever win one in tennis’ Open era. He often lauds Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 Grand Slam events. And he lauds Brady as well — who returned the favour in October, tweeting his congratulations when the Lakers won last season's NBA title. The Lakers are title contenders again this season. James is among the frontrunners for the MVP award this season, if not the favourite. He still might be the best player in the world, somehow with no signs of slowing down. And Brady winning another Super Bowl almost certainly strengthened James’ belief that age is irrelevant. James has become a wine connoisseur in recent years. Wine lovers know some things truly do get better with age. And if James needed more proof, another Super Bowl title for Brady probably sent that message loud and clear. ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Analysis: Bucs laugh off fouls as Chiefs see red over yellow

    With such a paucity of penalties, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to laugh of their infrequent infractions in Super Bowl 55, while the Kansas City Chiefs were seeing red over all the yellow flags thrown at them. When Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-down heave to Tyreek Hill Jr. fell incomplete with four minutes remaining in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 shellacking of the Chiefs, Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t hold back on his payback. He stuck two fingers in the face of the speedster who had done the same thing to him two months ago. Whistle. Fifteen yards for taunting. Winfield chortled. “It was just something I had to do,” Winfield pleaded. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that.” Just before that, a fan ran out onto the field and Kevin Harlan’s hilarious radio call was a classic. Winfield said he appreciated the breather provided by the streaker who was finally corralled by security just shy of the end zone -- he actually got closer to the goal line than the Chiefs ever did. “That was funny, but honestly I needed it because we were getting driven on,” Winfield said. “When he came out, that gave me a little bit of time to catch my breath. I’m glad he went out there because that helped me out a lot.” When the confetti cannons went off, the dethroned Chiefs had 11 penalties for 120 yards and the Bucs had four for 39. Hill had seven catches for 73 yards, a decent day’s work but nothing like the performance he had in his last visit to Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 29, when he hauled in 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 27-24 win. His scores staked the Chiefs to a 27-10 lead that day, and Kansas City withstood a pair of Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter. Mahomes kept the ball out of Brady's hands by hitting Hill one last time, for eight yards on third-and-7 in the final minute. That sealed the third of what would become seven straight victories by six points or less for the cardiac Chiefs, and the Buccaneers left the field with a 7-5 record and more questions than answers. Still, that fourth-quarter rally proved to be the start of the Buccaneers’ bounce back, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians suggested after becoming the oldest head coach (68) to win a Super Bowl. Brady and the Bucs didn't lose again, rattling off eight straight wins and beating Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes — all fellow Super Bowl MVPs — along the way. On Sunday, the Bucs became the first team ever to post four 30-point games in one post-season, and all 31 of their points came from players who, like Brady, weren’t on Tampa Bay’s roster last year: Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Ryan Succop. That had never happened in a Super Bowl. The Bucs’ star-studded defence steamrolled Kansas City’s makeshift offensive line. ESPN calculated that Mahomes ran around for nearly 500 yards while trying to escape the Bucs’ relentless pass rush or find an open receiver. Even when he did find them, a half dozen of his passes were dropped. The Chiefs uncharacteristically beat themselves as much as the Bucs beat them. By halftime, the defending champs had amassed more penalties (8) than points (6), setting the stage for the worst loss in Mahomes’ 54 career starts. “When you have penalties in football games, especially when you’re struggling and you’re playing a really good defence, it’s hard to continue to get drives going and get in the end zone,” Mahomes said. “As far as defensively, when we have penalties that extend drives, I mean that’s how teams find a way to score points.” The biggest flags were two pass interference calls over the span of three plays that led to a touchdown and a 21-6 Bucs lead right before halftime. One of them came in the end zone on defensive back Tyrann Mathieu that gave Tampa Bay the ball a the 1. After Brown’s TD catch on the next play, Mathieu got into it with Brady and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for wagging a finger in the quarterback’s face. Unlike Winfield, Mathieu, whose earlier interception was nullified by a marginal defensive holding call, couldn't laugh it off. Mahomes lost for just the second time in eight playoff games -- both to Brady, and this was just his second loss in his last 27 starts. “The worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time," said Mahomes, who had never been held under double digits or been beaten by double digits as a pro. “A bad day to have a bad day,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid lamented. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press