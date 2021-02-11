Trump impeachment trial: Key takeaways on day three
For almost a month, the House impeachment managers have been preparing for this day, when they bring their case against Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol to a close.
Their presentation has been as much about setting the evidence for the American public and the history books as it is convincing 67 out of 100 senators to convict. To do this, they laid out a three-part roadmap their prosecution.
Yesterday, they tried to show how Trump provoked the attack on the Capitol, then went - step by step, in meticulous detail - through the events of that day. Today, they are discussing the "harm" that the president has done with his words and actions - harm that, they said, went well beyond the violence of 6 January.
Here are some key takeaways.
'Trump told us to do it'
On Wednesday, the House impeachment managers tried to use Donald Trump's own words - in speeches and tweets - against him. On Thursday, the Democrats started the day citing the words of his supporters.
The goal is to illustrate that the group of supporters who turned from a rally crowd to a band of insurrectionists intent on storming the Capitol did so because they believed they were doing the president's bidding. Citing social media posts, recorded video and court documents, Congresswoman Diana DeGette of Colorado laid out the evidence.
"We were invited by the president of the United States," one rioter is heard shouting. Others testified that they were doing the president's bidding; that he had ordered them to the Capitol.
The Democratic impeachment managers have spent hours drawing a line from Trump to the riot of 6 January. Now they're drawing a line from Trump's base to that fateful day. Their next, greatest challenge will be connecting the two.
An escalating pattern of unrest
Was the April 2020 protest at the Michigan state capitol a "dress rehearsal" for the January US Capitol attack, asks House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin?
The images certainly look strikingly familiar. An angry crowd waved Confederate flags, wore Trump-themed clothing and angrily confronted law enforcement blocking entry into the building's legislative chambers.
Michigan has been a hotbed of right-wing fringe movements for decades. The men behind the 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, trained for a time with a Michigan-based extremist militia.
Several of the individuals arrested by the FBI in October for plotting to kidnap and murder current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also had ties to the state's extremist movements.
"If we don't draw the line here, what's next?" Raskin told the Senate when discussing the Michigan unrest last year. "What makes you think the nightmare with Donald Trump and his law-breaking violent mobs is over?"
The House impeachment managers are trying to show a pattern of escalating unrest that first took shape in Michigan, reached the heart of the US government in a matter of months and could continue to fester unless stopped.
"I'm not afraid [Trump] is going to run again in four years," Congressman Ted Lieu of California said on Thursday. "I'm afraid he's going to run again and lose. Because he could do this again."
Trump showed 'no remorse'
The House's impeachment prosecution hinges on proving that Donald Trump knowingly incited his crowd of supporters in front of the White House on 6 January to attack the Capitol and stop the joint meeting of Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.
To prove this, they've documented the months the then-president spent convincing his followers that the November presidential election was fixed, that his victory was stolen away. They've argued that the president has a history of inciting violence, from targeting protestors at his rallies to expressing sympathy for "both sides" following the violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
If that isn't enough to convince the Senate jurors - and the American public - Congressman Ted Lieu pointed to Trump's behaviour after the Capitol as an indication that he had no interest in forcefully condemning the violence.
He played clips of the two short videos the then-president released and noted that he never visited the Capitol to review the damage or pay honour to the police officer killed by the mob.
His silence and inaction, Liu said, spoke volumes.
"When you or I make a mistake and something very bad happens, we would show remorse," impeachment manager Ted Lieu said on Thursday. "We would accept responsibility. President Trump didn't do any of that. Why not? Because he intended what happened on January 6."