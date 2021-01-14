'Four years too f***ing late': Canadians react to Trump impeachment and video message denouncing violence
Canadians are reacting to Donald Trump becoming the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.
The article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” passed 232-197, in advance of Trump leaving office on Jan. 20 with Joe Biden being sworn in as the next U.S. president.
The next step would be the Senate trial, which could result in Trump’s removal from office, while that is unlikely to occur with only seven days left in office.
“No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said at a signing ceremony.
Weird that when you refer to the Trump impeachment you’ll need to specify which one.
— Kolter Bouchard (@koltertalks) January 13, 2021
He’s losing his mind right now, and the best part is that he can’t tweet! 2021 — you’ve been decadent!! 😌 #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/BtCNcAnDPu
— Michael Rizzi (@MikeRizzi) January 13, 2021
Well, that's one hurdle down with a collective sigh of relief. But deep breaths in because it's not all over yet. #ImpeachmentDay
— Beth Agnew 🇨🇦 (@professorsan) January 13, 2021
It's a shame that Trump isn't on twitter any more to announce his becoming the record holder for number of Impeachments in a single term. #ImpeachmentDay2 #ImpeachmentDay
— Matthew Carvery (@matthewcarvery) January 13, 2021
Trump has now released a video saying he condemns the “mob violence” that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week.
“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence ... could ever disrespect law enforcement,” Trump said in the video.
More lies in Trump video. Says “no true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence.” (These were his supporters of his at rally. He told them to come. He said he was with them as they marched to Capitol. Also he has stoked violence before calling press “enemy,” etc)
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 13, 2021
“In light of the reports of demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” a statement from the president, released earlier in the day, reads. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for.”
“I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”
Canadians on social media weren’t particularly satisfied with Trump’s video statement, highlighting that he didn’t seem to acknowledge his second impeachment.
Many also said that condemning the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol, incited by Trump, is coming too late, given his actions and messaging throughout the entirety of trump’s presidency.
Trump speaks. Forgive my suspicion that the intended audience is GOP senators considering conviction.
— Charlie Gillis (@ChasGillis) January 13, 2021
"Mob violence goes against everything I believe in."
Except for all the times Trump relished in mob violence when his supporters beat people up at his rallies, threatened and harassed media to please him, or random street attackers regularly cited Trump as an inspiration. https://t.co/1cw6tZPWzc
— Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) January 13, 2021
Who wrote this and how long before Donald Trump decides he doesn't mean any of it? https://t.co/eq67ulqNUw
— Aneta Alaei 🇨🇦✌️ (@HomeWithAneta) January 14, 2021
Just watched Trump’s speech...it’s about 4 years too fucking late. Now he’s trying to save his corporate brand as he’s out the door #givemeabreak #TrumpImpeachment
— Mahdia (@MehdiaTime) January 13, 2021