Trump impeachment: What happens next?
Donald Trump was impeached by the House for a second time on the charge of "incitement to insurrection" after his supporters breached the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress confirming the presidential election results.
The riot came after a "Save America Rally" in the Ellipse, a park near the White House, in which Mr Trump spoke for more than an hour in an airing of grievances against the election, the media, the Democrats and more.
“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” reads the four-page impeachment article. “He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”
This is what happens next.
The Senate
On Monday, the House intends to send the Article of Impeachment to the Senate, formally triggering the trial of Mr Trump on the single article of impeachment.
New Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said on Friday that the timeline had been relayed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He did not provide further detail on how the Senate would conduct the trial.
Senate rules, however, dictate that the chamber must be transformed into a court of impeachment almost immediately and remain that way until a verdict is reached.
“I’ve been speaking to the Republican leader about the timing and duration of the trial,” Mr Schumer said.
The Timeline
Republican minority leader, Mitch McConnell, has been pushing for the trial to begin in mid-February to allow Mr Trump's legal team time for preparation and due process.
While Ms Pelosi's decision to continue without delay on Monday could move the trial forward almost immediately, Senators can call for written briefs before oral arguments begin.
With the Senate also in the process of confirming Joe Biden's cabinet, the Senate could build in extra time to allow that process to end before Mr Trump's trial begins.
The Trial
Once the trial begins, House members act as prosecutors while senators sit as jurors, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
However, Justice Roberts, who presided over Mr Trump's first impeachment, has indicated that he "wants no further part" in the proceedings against the ex-president, according to Politico.
In his absence of the Scotus Chief Justice, the president of the Senate - vice president Kamala Harris - determines who would rule in the case.
With the chamber locked at 50-50 between parties, Ms Harris is the tie-breaking vote during normal Senate votes. If she chooses not to oversee the trial, it would likely fall another Senator, possibly the longest-serving Democrat, Senator Patrick Leahy.
The Vote
In his first impeachment, the Senate largely voted along party lines to clear the president.
The Senate needs a two-thirds majority to achieve a conviction. With the chamber split at 50-50, even the vice president's tie-breaking vote will not be enough for Mr Trump to be impeached.
That means about 17 Republicans will need to join Democrats in turning on the GOP's former leader. In the House, 10 Republicans voted to impeach. And at least four Senators have indicated they are either undecided or leaning toward impeachment, including Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.
The Result
Impeachment is a process encoded in the US Constitution for the specific purpose of removing a sitting president from office for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours".
What, then, is the motivation for impeaching a civilian no longer sitting in the office of president? There are a few reasons, first among them preventing Mr Trump running for a second term in 2024.
While impeachment may not automatically bar him from running for office a second time, a second vote in the Senate to do so would only need a simple majority and not the two-thirds majority required for conviction, with the vice president currently holding the tie-breaking vote.
The impeachment could also precede a criminal investigation, with the Constitution saying a president convicted in the Senate is nevertheless "liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law".
If it could be proven in a civilian court that Mr Trump broke the law, however, he wouldn't need to first be impeached before facing criminal charges.
Other outcomes include losing the former president's $1m travel allowance, lifelong pension, Secret Service detail, and the right to be buried with honours.
