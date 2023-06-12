Trump heads to Florida ahead of court appearance

Former US President Donald Trump is on his way to Florida where he will appear in court on Tuesday charged with mishandling national security files.

He left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday morning to travel to Miami.

The former president is facing dozens of charges accusing him of illegally retaining classified information, including some about nuclear secrets.

It is the second time this year that he has been charged with a crime.

Mr Trump, who is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024, denies wrongdoing.

Trump boards his private jet in New Jersey

On Saturday in his first public appearances since the charges were filed, he said the case amounted to "election interference" by the "corrupt" FBI and justice department.

After Tuesday's hearing, Mr Trump is expected to return to Bedminster to make remarks to the media.

Last week's 37-count indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Mr Trump's private Florida resort Mar-a-Lago in August.

Federal prosecutors accuse the Republican of illegally retaining documents, storing some in a ballroom and a shower at Mar-a-Lago and engaging in a conspiracy with an aide to obstruct the government's attempts to retrieve them.

The documents allegedly contained information about the defence and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Mr Trump, the indictment claims, tried to obstruct the FBI inquiry into the missing files by suggesting his lawyer "hide or destroy" them, or tell investigators he did not have them.

Legal experts say the criminal charges could lead to substantial prison time if he is convicted. Mr Trump has vowed to continue his campaign for president whatever the verdict.

Upon his arrival in Florida, Mr Trump is expected to meet with potential legal counsel after two of his attorneys resigned on the day of his indictment.

