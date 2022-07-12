The Trump GOP is in ruins and every Jan. 6 committee hearing digs the hole deeper

Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Nearly 20 years ago, Carl Bernstein of Watergate reporting fame called the Nixon presidency “absolutely sui generis” – utterly unique – in U.S. history. But then, as he and Bob Woodward wrote this year in their 50th anniversary foreword to “All The President’s Men,” along came Donald Trump.

Surpassing Richard Nixon’s notoriety, paranoia, insecurity and reckless flouting of rules, laws and the Constitution is tough, but Trump is already winning in a landslide.

Cassidy Hutchinson’s revelatory testimony last month to the House Jan. 6 committee prompted lawyers, pundits, onetime Trump aides and maybe even some rank-and-file Republicans to reassess how they view the former president, the threat he posed and his vulnerability to prosecution.

There could be more of that after Tuesday’s hearing, with its focus on extremist groups and, as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has said, “any connection between these dangerous groups and the White House.”

Reassessing Nixon instead of Trump

My threat assessment of Trump has been at red alert since he declared his candidacy in 2015, and it will never change. But I do find myself reassessing Nixon – in part because Trump’s Supreme Court just ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency needs permission from Congress to regulate the power plant emissions that are driving climate change and its consequences such as heat, droughts, floods and rising sea levels.

CLIMATE CHANGE? These five steps will help us kick our fossil fuel addiction and save the planet

The case reminded me that Nixon was the president who created the EPA, and that the court earlier this year curbed the authority of another agency Nixon signed into law – the Occupational Safety and Health Administration – by ruling that OSHA could not impose a COVID vaccine-or-test requirement in workplaces.

William D. Ruckelshaus is sworn in as administrator of the new Environmental Protection Agency with President Richard Nixon, left, on Dec. 4, 1970, at the White House ceremony in Washington.
William D. Ruckelshaus is sworn in as administrator of the new Environmental Protection Agency with President Richard Nixon, left, on Dec. 4, 1970, at the White House ceremony in Washington.

Of course, Nixon is also the president who successfully subverted the 1972 electoral process with what Woodward and Bernstein call “a massive campaign of political espionage, sabotage and disinformation.” It produced a weak Democratic nominee and a Nixon victory over antiwar Sen. George McGovern, who won only Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

It also produced a cover-up of historic illegality and consequences.

Trump similarly attempted to subvert the 2020 election with his claims of fraud and bids for foreign help from Ukraine and Russia. When he lost, he opened a new chapter: insisting he won (“a deception that even exceeded Nixon’s imagination,” Woodward and Bernstein write) and encouraging an armed mob to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress was constitutionally required to finalize the presidential election. We all know what happened next: a violent insurrection that led to people dying and could have led to President-for-Life Donald Trump.

“When somebody keeps themselves in power regardless of the law and the votes, that is a dictatorship. That’s ultimately what he was trying to put in place,” Noah Bookbinder, president of the Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said in an interview.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

The three articles of impeachment against Nixon outlined multiple egregious abuses of power that recall those against Trump. The first article alone, on obstructing justice, had nine examples of ways Nixon and his subordinates tried to cover up covert activities, among them the attempted theft of political intelligence from Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate. Hush money, false statements, misuse of the CIA, interference in federal investigations – the list is long.

Article II said he financed a “secret investigative unit” within his office that used the IRS, the FBI, the Secret Service and other agencies to violate the rights of U.S. citizens.

And then there’s Article III: He “willfully disobeyed” four subpoenas from the House Judiciary Committee, “thereby assuming to himself” the power of impeachment that rests solely with the House of Representatives.

EX-TRUMP AIDE MICK MULVANEY: 'Things could get very dark for the former president'

So much was different then. Shame still existed and Republican tribal loyalties went only so far. Nixon never was impeached by the House: A day after three senior GOP senators told him he did not have the votes to stay in office, he announced he would resignOn Aug. 9, 1974, he stepped down, the only president ever to do so.

Richard Nixon says goodbye after resigning the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974.
Richard Nixon says goodbye after resigning the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974.

Yet Trump has even more claims to uniqueness. He’s the only president ever impeached twice, and the only one since the founding who tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. In the 2022 foreword of "All the President's Men," Woodward and Bernstein call Trump “the first seditious president in our history.”

He is almost certainly the only president who told his administration to ignore requests for information from Congress, announced that “we’re fighting all the subpoenas” and keeps stonewalling as an ex-president. Nor was Trump shy about trying to obstruct justice – special counsel Robert Mueller’s April 2019 report alone offered 10 examples.

CREW, Bookbinder's group, released a report in March entitled “President Trump’s staggering record of uncharged criminal conduct” that found he "has been credibly accused of committing at least 48 criminal offenses" while president. The categories include campaign finance crimes and cover-up, obstruction of the Russia and special counsel investigations, destruction of presidential records, attempts to steal the 2020 election, attempts to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, false public financial disclosure reports, and pressuring federal officers to use their official positions for partisan politics ("criminal violation of the Hatch Act").

Watergate overshadowed Nixon's legacy, but he was impressively constructive: creating EPA and OSHA, making historic overtures to China, and proposing major social advances such as universal health care coverage and a guaranteed minimum income for families with children.

Trump was more interested in profits and power. Because he did not divest from his business interests during his presidency (another first), CREW calculates he racked up 3,737 conflicts of interest, with potentially hundreds or thousands more. Trump visited his properties 547 times during his presidency and mentioned them 378 times. His golf courses, resorts and Washington, D.C., hotel raked in millions from politicians, political committees, senior administration officials, lobbyists and foreign visitors.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel and CREW, meanwhile, found dozens of civil Hatch Act violations by dozens of senior administration officials.

More from Jill Lawrence:

Is this the beginning of the end for Trumpism or the Republican Party?

Standing with Ukraine won't fix the GOP. Caring about democracy at home might help.

The big picture is frightening, especially in a Jan. 6 context. “All of those Hatch Act violations were Donald Trump trying to mobilize every power of the government, the authority of every official in the government, to keep himself in power,” Bookbinder told me. “The conflicts of interest, he was systematically using the power of government to promote himself and enrich himself.”

President Donald Trump granted a &quot;full pardon&quot; for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
President Donald Trump granted a "full pardon" for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

And let's not forget protecting himself, his friends and his allies. He gave pardons or clemency to Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort – people "who likely have information that could be incriminating to him. That's a vast abuse of power," Bookbinder told me.

In a January 2021 Vanity Fair piece headlined “Trump pardons nearly 150 of his favorite criminals on the way out the door,” Bookbinder called the pardons one more way Trump had failed “to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.”

Now Trump is dangling pardons for defendants in the Capitol attack, should he run and win in 2024. More than 855 people have been arrested so far.

So many public scandals, so little time

The sheer volume of Trump scandals and outrages has made it hard to keep up with them, much less follow up in any meaningful way. Trump is also somewhat protected because he is so brazen.

“If you do it out in the open, people assume it must be OK,” Bookbinder said, adding that's part of Trump's appeal: "It fires up his supporters."

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, Mich., on April 2, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, Mich., on April 2, 2022.

Since the Jan. 6 committee started releasing tidbits and holding public hearings, we have learned that, in fact, not everything is already known. Each session showcases new details. When the panel announced a surprise witness, onetime Nixon White House counsel John Dean was skeptical. “BETTER BE A BIG DEAL,” he tweeted. After Cassidy Hutchinson testified, Dean thanked her and tweeted: “IT WAS A BIG DEAL AND IT WILL GROW BIGGER!”

It almost makes a person miss Nixon. I am not going soft on him, but I do have nostalgia for that era. It was a time when a Republican president could create new agencies to deal with pollution and workplace hazards; when, less than two years after Nixon won 61% of the vote, 57% of Americans said he should be removed from office; when Republican senators could tell a president he was doomed and should resign, and that president was sufficiently humiliated and reality-based to take their advice.

What I would give to have those days back.

Jill Lawrence is a columnist for USA TODAY and author of "The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock." Follow her on Twitter: @JillDLawrence

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump accountability: Could Jan 6 hearings finally make it happen?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi