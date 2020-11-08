Trump gives double thumbs up to supporters on journey from golf course to White House

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (AP)

President Donald Trump was seen giving two thumbs up to supporters as he drove back to the White House from his Virginia golf course for the second time in two days, following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The president had been playing golf at his Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday when the Associated Press and major US television networks announced that Joe Biden had secured the presidency.

Associated Press photographer Steve Hebler later captured a snapshot of the president putting on a jovial exterior for supporters on his return to the White House from another visit to the club on Sunday.

In the image, the president can be seen enthusiastically raising his thumbs through the window of his vehicle while wearing a white MAGA hat and a grey sweatshirt.

On the same day, Mr Biden attended Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic church near his home in Wilmington and visited the graves of his son, daughter, and first wife, reports said.

Following the announcement of Mr Biden’s win on Saturday Mr Trump remained at the golf club, which is located some 26 miles from the White House, having been seen posing with a bride and waving at supporters on Saturday.

Supporters of the president were photographed waiting for him outside the golf club on Saturday alongside supporters for Mr Biden, holding signs — one of which read: “You lose & we all win”.

He returned to the executive mansion and was met by lined streets and highways of Mr Biden’s supporters waving flags and signs and making their distaste for the president evident.

Mr Trump has refused to concede the election since it was declared as a win for Mr Biden, claiming that voter fraud took place in key battle states that prevented his victory.

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Following the declaration of Mr Biden’s win, the Trump campaign immediately issued a statement in which the president stated the contest was "far from over".

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the statement read.

President-elect Joe Biden visits a family grave site after attending a mass at St Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church on 8 November, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware

The campaign has filed at least seven lawsuits in battleground states since election day to challenge the ballot counts, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump campaign has so far provided no definitive evidence of any voting irregularities.

