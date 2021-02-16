Trump and Giuliani sued for conspiracy to incite deadly Capitol riot

Former US president Donald Trump addresses supporters before the Capitol riot (REUTERS)

A Democratic congressman has accused Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani of conspiring and inciting the deadly insurrection on the US Capitol on 6 January, in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Bennie Thompson, a Democrat and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, filed the suit in a federal court in Washington DC under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, according to the Associated Press.

The law was designed to protect officials from interference or violence when carrying-out constitutional duties, and was cited in Tuesday’s lawsuit, which said Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani “carefully coordinated” a strategy to stop Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election win on 6 January.

The lawsuit, which described Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani’s baseless claims that the election was “stolen” or “rigged”, said it was “no coincidence” that the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol after attending a rally in Washington DC.

And despite evidence to the contrary, the suit says, the pair portrayed the election as stolen while Mr Trump "endorsed rather than discouraged" threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol.

"The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence," the suit says. "It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College."

It comes three days after Mr Trump was acquitted by Republicans in a Senate impeachment trial that centred on allegations that he incited the riot, in which at least five people were killed.

Lawyers for Mr Trump — who denied that he incited the riot by pushing claims about a “stolen” election and calling on crowds to march with “strength” on the Capitol on 6 January - did not immediately comment on the lawsuit on Tuesday,

A lawyer for Mr Giuliani, who pushed those election claims on Mr Trump’s behalf, also provided no immediate comment to the AP, who reported on lawsuit by Mr Thompson.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.