Trump Georgia election investigation, with boost from Jan. 6 committee, enters new phase

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·10 min read

Across nine public hearings, the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attacks offered damning accounts of Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

From repeated attempts to pressure the Justice Department to amplify false claims of election fraud to summoning the mob that stormed the Capitol, the former president’s often-desperate attempts to cling to power are behind the most striking images to emerge from the extraordinary congressional investigation.

Perhaps no episode cut to the core of Trump’s alleged mission like the campaign to upend the election in Georgia where Trump, himself, pressed election officials in a recorded telephone call to “find” the votes to deny Joe Biden’s victory.

“The president had a particular obsession with Georgia,” House committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., declared earlier this year.

As lawmakers prepare their final report, the panel’s collective work is likely to have its most immediate impact in Georgia where state prosecutors are entering a consequential phase of a far-reaching investigation into election interference.

Trump owes Jan. 6 committee records: House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot says Trump must begin producing records this week

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice-chair, on Sept. 30.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice-chair, on Sept. 30.

Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been examining possible election fraud, conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and other offenses, indicated a decision on charges could come as early as the end of the year.

As part of that inquiry, Georgia prosecutors have been closely tracking the congressional panel’s work, while the local grand jury has heard testimony from some of the same headlining witnesses who have appeared before the committee. Among them: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who resisted Trump’s push to find “11,780 votes” to overturn the state election.

Last week, the Georgia connection was thrust into the spotlight as part of a legal dispute in which Trump attorney John Eastman, an architect of a plan to keep Trump in power, had been resisting the House committee's effort to obtain post-election emails detailing efforts to overturn the election.

The emails that Eastman had long sought to shield were inadvertently made public in a federal appeals court filing, detailing potentially damning back-stage efforts to challenge the Georgia vote while acknowledging Trump was pressing wildly inaccurate claims that thousands of ineligible voters had cast ballots.

Eastman emails: Trump lawyers cast Justice Clarence Thomas as vital to blocking 2020 election certification, emails show

“President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong,” U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote last month, when first ordering the emails be turned over to the House panel. “The court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University professor, said the communications could be used to show that Trump knew claims of election fraud were false even before the then-president placed a Jan. 2, 2021 telephone call, urging Raffensperger to find the votes to deny President Joe Biden’s victory in the key battleground state.

“Getting these emails would represent a big victory for people interested in pursuing former President Trump,” Cunningham said.

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Eastman was also a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.
Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Eastman was also a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

High-profile witnesses to testify

While the Atlanta inquiry has largely paused its public work in the run-up to the midterm elections, a string of high-profile witnesses have been summoned to testify after the vote.

The Supreme Court last week rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's challenge to a grand jury subpoena, seeking testimony from the South Carolina Republican and staunch Trump supporter in connection to calls he made to Raffensperger and his staff in November 2020.

A federal judge in September ruled Graham could be questioned about any "alleged efforts to encourage (Raffensperger) or others to throw out ballots or otherwise alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during news conference to announce a new bill on abortion restrictions on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during news conference to announce a new bill on abortion restrictions on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13.

Graham, who mounted the most virgorous – and so far unsuccessful – effort to avoid scrutiny, asserted he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker under the Constitution's speech and debate clause when he contacted Georgia officials following the 2020 vote. He denied claims he was pressuring them to exclude ballots.

The senator is just one of the witnesses waiting in the wings.

Trump allies Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn have been scheduled to testify later this month.

Citing material gathered by the House committee, prosecutors are seeking to question Gingrich about December 2020 contacts with the Trump campaign in which the former House speaker pushed for broadcasting television ads "promoting the false narrative that election workers had smuggled suitcases containing fake ballots" to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta where ballots were being counted.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a rally in Cincinnati on July 6, 2016.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a rally in Cincinnati on July 6, 2016.

“The goal is to arouse the country’s anger through new verifiable information the American people have never seen before," Gingrich allegedly wrote in a Dec. 8, 2020 email to Trump Campaign associates. "If we inform the American people in a way they find convincing and it arouses their anger, they will then bring pressure on legislatures and governors.”

Gingrich, who is also scheduled to be interviewed by the House committee Nov. 21, sought to avoid his appointment with the Georgia grand jury. But a Virginia judge Wednesday rejected claims that his testimony was unnecessary and travel to Atlanta would be an "undue burden" on the former Georgia lawmaker.

Gingrich is expected to appeal the ruling. In the meantime, he is due back in Atlanta Nov. 29.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador before he was pardoned by Trump, has been in the vanguard of the former president's supporters who have continued to push conspiracy theories aimed at undercutting the 2020 election.

A video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn plays as Cassidy Hutchinson, former special assistant to President Donald Trump, testifies during the sixth public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, on June 28.
A video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn plays as Cassidy Hutchinson, former special assistant to President Donald Trump, testifies during the sixth public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, on June 28.

More: January 6 committee subpoenas Trump lawyer, 5 other advisers

In court documents supporting the Fulton County subpoena, prosecutors cited a contentious Dec. 18, 2020 White House meeting in which Flynn and others allegedly discussed invoking martial law in seizing voting machines in swing states as part of an investigation that would be headed by Trump acolyte and attorney Sidney Powell.

The White House meeting, also examined extensively by the House committee, came about three weeks after Trump issued the pardon for Flynn.

Georgia prosecutors asserted in court documents that Flynn "possesses unique knowledge about communications between himself and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere."

Closing in on the Trump White House

udy Giuliani enters the courthouse on Aug 17 in Atlanta.
udy Giuliani enters the courthouse on Aug 17 in Atlanta.

In many respects, the Georgia and House investigations have proceeded as parallel inquiries, featuring some of the same key witnesses: Raffensperger, Trump attorneys Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, who repeatedly pressed false election fraud claims in Georgia, and Pat Cipollone, the former Trump White House counsel who sought to discourage the former president's advisers from pursuing further election challenges.

Georgia prosecutors already have designated Giuliani as a target in the investigation, citing his false assertions that voting systems altered Georgia ballots. The former New York mayor also argued about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state.

More: Rudy Giuliani now a 'target' in Georgia election interference investigation

More: Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election inquiry

All of those claims have been debunked by the Georgia secretary of state, which found no underage voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two ballots that may have been improperly cast in the name of dead voters.

Another central figure in both inquiries, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, also appears to be on the verge of a date with the Fulton County grand jury.

President Donald Trump stands with then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and then-Rep. Mark Meadows, who would become Trump's chief of staff, in 2017 at the White House.
President Donald Trump stands with then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and then-Rep. Mark Meadows, who would become Trump's chief of staff, in 2017 at the White House.

Meadows, a party to Trump's telephone call to Raffensperger, was ordered last month by a South Carolina judge to comply with a summons from the Atlanta grand jury.

Attorneys for Meadows have disputed the authority of the investigative panel, while asserting the former White House official is shielded from providing testimony in the case because his communications with the former president were privileged.

More: Mark Meadows loses federal case in fight over House Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Meadows also was on the losing end of another court ruling last week. A federal judge in Washington threw out a similar challenge to a subpoena from the special House committee, concluding the panel was justified in seeking the former official's testimony.U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled the committee was justified in subpoenaing Meadows.

“Without a doubt, the Select Committee’s investigation of the January 6th attack is legitimately tied to Congress’s legislative function,” wrote Nichols, who was appointed by Trump.

Harry Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration, said Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, appears to have made steady progress, forcing testimony from Trump's closest associates while benefitting from the House committee's work.

More: House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Like the House committee, Willis also has raised the prospect of calling Trump before the grand jury, but no final decision has been made. The House issued its subpoena for Trump's testimony last month.

"It's clear that (Willis) is being very careful," Litman said. "They have been going at it for months, starting with a blank slate and moving to something very broad. Looking at all the witnesses called so far, it looks like Trump is in the crosshairs. It's hard to come to any other conclusion."

'Gaming the system'

For weeks, as Eastman sought to block the House committee from obtaining a cache of emails outlining Trump's post-election strategy to cling to power, few tracked the legal battle more closely than Fulton County prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge David Carter, who first ordered that the communications be handed over to the House panel, whetted prosecutors' appetite in an extraordinary ruling last month, asserting the communications were possible evidence of a "conspiracy to defraud the United States" that involved Trump.

When the emails were finally made public last week, they offered an inside look at a desperate strategy for Trump to cling to power, despite his loss at the polls.

In a Dec. 31, 2020 message, first obtained by Politico, Trump's lawyers singled out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to blocking certification of the election for Biden.

The Thomas email was authored by another Trump attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, and circulated to Eastman and others, suggesting a strategy to "frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay."

More: Trump lawyers cast Thomas as vital to blocking 2020 election certification, emails show

In another message, also dated on New Year's Eve 2020, Eastman expressed deep concern to colleagues about having Trump vouch for false claims related to an election challenge in Georgia.

"I have no doubt that an aggressive DA (district attorney) or US Atty someplace will go after both the president and his lawyers once all the dust settles on this," the attorney wrote to fellow attorneys.

Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, said emails are potential evidence of an attempt to "game the system."

"These emails are further proof that they (Trump and his attorneys) knew full well that they didn't have legally meritorious case," Eisen said. "They are certainly important to the toughest issue for prosecutors to prove and that is intent. Now, you have it in their own words."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia election probe gets January 6 panel boost, enters new phase

Latest Stories

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the