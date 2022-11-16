The Trump who gave that 2024 announcement speech could win. But he can’t keep it up

Ryan J. Rusak
·4 min read

If you watched The Donald Trump Show on Tuesday night, you’re forgiven if you were thinking that the holiday reruns had arrived a little early.

Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination. It’s depressingly early, considering we’re still counting votes from last week’s midterms. Didn’t we used to get a nice little break before we had to binge the next season?

And yet, this episode was repetitive, even rote.

Trump laid out a better case for his return to the White House than he has recently seemed capable of. He itemized the successes of his administration and detailed an indictment of Joe Biden’s two years in the presidency.

“All [the Biden administration] had to do was sit back and watch,” he said. “There’s never been anything to compete with what we’ve done.”

He painted a picture of a strong U.S., rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, winning respect on the international stage. He even managed, for a while, to keep from making it all about himself.

“This is a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. This is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and the spirit of the American people,” he said. “This is a movement. This is not for any one individual.”

He added, uncharacteristically: “This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign, all together.”

Eventually, he rambled on pretty badly, like an aging rock band that thinks it has to play every track off the greatest-hits compilation to get the applause it so badly craves.

If Trump has any chance, this is how he has to run: Highlighting the pain and frustration of inflation, crime and immigration without bogging down on his grievances about the 2020 election or the personal sleights he sees from every angle.

Trump spoke for more than an hour from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, standing before a preposterous number of American flags and addressing a small but energetic audience, many sporting the jarring mix of business suits and cheap red MAGA hats.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run Tuesday. (Alon Skuy/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run Tuesday. (Alon Skuy/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The former president tried to take credit for the Republican victory in the U.S. House, arguing that others aimed too high in looking for a “red wave.” It’s a strange argument — that the party should have trimmed its sails in a midterm

But then, what else could he say? What answer does he have for Trump-aligned losers such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, who couldn’t beat a Democrat obviously suffering lingering stroke system? How does he explain Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona, who lost even as other Republicans there were rolling?

Gov. Greg Abbott got a shout-out for reportedly praising Trump for his success in winning Hispanic votes in border counties. But it’s Abbott and other Texas Republicans doing the hard work of outreach and political organization. Trump isn’t capable of party-building.

For the first half-hour, Trump uncharacteristically seemed to stick mostly to the script. There was no long tangent about the “stolen” 2020 election. There were no snide shots at rivals such as Ron DeSantis. He took digs at Biden’s mental and verbal stumbles, but it never got truly nasty. He rambled, especially at the end, with long diversions on topics from Germany to the FBI, but nothing like his rally speeches that bog down in incoherence.

The Trump of the first part, before he turned into Wacky Rally Trump, might be unbeatable in the GOP primaries. But as he demonstrated, he’s not capable of this kind of discipline for two hours, let alone two years.

He won’t be able to keep the focus on an agenda or a movement. It’ll invariably become about Trump and whatever slights he perceives or whatever credit he thinks he deserves.

Besides, Trump did not really address his newest liability: The spreading sense within the Republican Party that he is primarily responsible for lost races that could have been won.

That’s the biggest hurdle he faces. And so far, he has little answer for it. Announcing his run so early is a clear sign of weakness — he’s trying to spook his rivals and perhaps deter a federal indictment over his handling of presidential documents and who knows what other charges.

With few other options, Trump is playing the hits. He wants GOP voters to ignore the episodes that dragged — the losses of 2018 and 2020 and 2022.

The question is whether the audience would really rather watch something it hasn’t seen before.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump says he'll run for president again in 2024

    The announcement sets up a possible repeat of 2020's bitter contest with President Joe Biden.

  • GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington. Democrats have already won control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat. The GOP came into the election needing to gain

  • Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge still on the market I The Rush

    The MLB free agent market is heating up as the Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo while New York slugger Aaron Judge has yet to lock up a new deal following his historic season. In the NFL, Cooper Kupp joins the growing list of top offensive players to land on Injured Reserve while Washington star defensive end Chase Young is set to return from injury and play his first game with the Commanders in more than a year and fans who plan to attend the World Cup in Qatar have a new resource to help them find local pubs… which is harder to do than you’d think. Plus, with the success of games in London, Mexico City and Munich, the NFL is eyeballing two additional countries to play host to America’s Game.

  • Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position

    In a closed-door vote on Tuesday, Rep. McCarthy was nominated by a majority of members from his party to serve as the House Republicans' leader next term

  • Hoda Kotb Says She's Certain She'll Find Love Again: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'

    "I'm not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it," said the Today host

  • J.D. Vance — who Trump once joked was 'kissing my ass' — comes to his defense as GOP points fingers for their disappointing midterm results

    "Blaming Trump isn't just wrong on the facts, it is counterproductive," Senator-elect J.D. Vance wrote in an op-ed.

  • Explainer-NATO's Articles 4 and 5: How the Ukraine conflict could trigger its defense obligations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and the United States and its allies said they were investigating unconfirmed reports the blast had been caused by stray Russian missiles. The explosion, which firefighters said killed two people, raised concerns of Russia's war in Ukraine becoming a wider conflict. Polish authorities said it was caused by a Russian-made rocket, but Russia's defense ministry denied involvement.

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g