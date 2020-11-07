Trump fundraiser emails for legal challenges would also pay down campaign debt, fine print says

In the Trump campaign's latest push to raise money for its "election defense" fund, at least half of any donation could go toward paying down debt for the president's campaign, according to the fine print.

The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges in several battleground states that show Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead as votes continue to be tallied in the tightly contested presidential race, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Over the last four days, the Trump campaign as well as the Republican National Committee have sent a flurry of text messages and emails urging supporters to contribute to the president's court challenges.

"President Trump is FIGHTING BACK to defend the integrity of this Election, but he can't do it alone," one email reads. "He needs YOU to step up and join him by contributing to our critical Election Defense Fund."

But a disclaimer on the website states that 50% of any donation will go toward the campaign's general election debt retirement and the other half toward the campaign's recount account, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

A separate fundraising effort by the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee" states that 60% of contributions will go toward campaign debt while 40% goes to the RNC.

Joe Biden's campaign has also launched a fundraising effort in anticipation of a drawn-out legal battle. While the fine print does not include any disclaimer about retiring campaign debt, it does indicate that a portion of the donation would go toward the Democratic National Committee and the remainder would benefit the former vice president's recount account.

USA TODAY has reached out to both campaigns for comment. The RNC and DNC typically play a key role in the supporting election litigation efforts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump email fundraising would pay campaign debt, fine print says