Trump fuelled fears of a deep state – but they can all be traced back to J Edgar Hoover

Trump convinced a third of America that democracy had been stolen by the Democrats, but J Edgar was behind the biggest political witch-hunt of modern America

Take your mind back to December 2020. Donald Trump and his supporters are at peak conspiracy – they’ve filed and lost at least 63 lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the result of the presidential election.

Covid is still wreaking havoc across the world, but pockets of America are now calling their infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci the ‘deep state doctor’.

And the January 6 attempted coup on American democracy – a riot at the Capitol Building to stop the formalisation of Joe Biden’s victory – is still in its embryonic Facebook stages. A web is being built online that will bring thousands to Washington, and end in violent protest.

It’s now that the pollsters IPSOS-Mori go to the public with a question: they want to know how many Americans believe in a ‘deep state’. The answer they get back is stark: more than one in three people believe a deep state is at work to undermine the incumbent president, Donald Trump.

For years, I got to watch and learn Trump’s methodology close up. I interviewed him on many occasions before he became president – and watched him perfect what he called ‘truthful exaggeration’, or lies, many times. He was brilliant at creating hints of uncertainty in people’s minds. Like a verbal McCavity, the thing you thought he’d said outright was never actually there. It was implied, suggested, and then twisted – in his hindsight – to mean something completely different.

I saw Trump fight the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the two impeachments, by telling his supporters it was a witch-hunt. And I watched the twists and turns of the 2020 election on the edge of my broadcaster’s seat. The comedy: Rudy Guiliani standing outside a garden centre with black hair dye running down his temples, as he sought to offer the legal defence of Trump’s improbable position. And the tragedy: police officers fighting for their lives as mob violence screeched its way towards the heart of the American legislature.

Donald Trump was brilliant at playing the victim. It had always been a curious part of his USP. Despite being a billionaire, businessman, New Yorker and heir to a fortune, he’d tried to convince voters he was an outsider and anti-establishment and the guy who understood middle America. And now, the victim status was at its zenith. He’d convinced a third of America – if IPSOS polling is to be believed – that democracy had been stolen by Democrats backed by the deep state, the government of China and some rigged Venezuelan voting machines.

I’ve always found it pretty easy to dismiss fears of a deep state. I don’t believe Xi Jinping backed Joe Biden any more than I think Venezuelans falsified and sold uniformly Biden-friendly booth machines. I think of the spread of such rumours as tawdry weaponry, a dog whistle to make Trump’s supporters cry foul, destabilise faith in the system, and leave journalists like me juggling a ridiculous false equivalence – trying to treat a simple binary election result with ‘balance’.

And yet, the work I have been doing over the past four months for BBC Radio 4 has given me a new insight into the relationship Americans have with the great institutions of state.

I’ve been looking at the figure of J Edgar Hoover, former director of the FBI and a man I now consider to be possibly the most powerful in American politics. He dominated Washington from his central role for nearly half a century. Imagine 48 years in the same job. Those who feared him – eight US presidents – dared not remove him. Those who stood up to him, including Martin Luther King, found themselves under surveillance. He exercised his power in ways both covert and often illegal, pushing the constitution to its limits and sometimes beyond.

He was the man tasked with keeping America safe. And make no mistake, he took on America’s enemies with an almighty zest. He was ruthless about deporting those he believed to be behind America’s domestic terrorism in the 1920s. Under the Palmer raids, he sent ‘back’ Americans of Eastern European descent he believed to be communists or anarchists. By the 1940s, America was fighting the fascists. Japanese American internment camps were set up to corral anyone he believed to be working for the enemy.

He was brilliant at combating organised crime. He put New York gangsters behind bars, and cleaned up the streets of American cities. He introduced a federal system of crime fighting; no longer would the ‘road movie’, that saw fugitives flee across state lines as outlaws, be quite so effective. Hoover’s government agents, G-men, were now armed and could cross the country in pursuit of criminals.

But he was also a man driven by paranoia. He created enemies where they did not exist, putting thousands of ordinary Americans under the watchful eye of the state: wiretaps, bugging devices and secret recordings were all part of the Hoover arsenal to ensure he knew the secrets of anyone he suspected. Or anyone he feared wanted him out. He was behind the biggest political witch-hunt of modern America. He let a junior senator from Wisconsin – one Joe McCarthy – take the limelight. It suited both. McCarthy made a name for himself – one that is forever now associated with a perverse authoritarian crusade against thousands of US citizens – whilst Hoover himself saw his enemies disappear without ever being publicly tarnished.

As the decades went on, and the age of deference declined, it was not the powerful that stood up to him, but the people. One of the most extraordinary episodes in this series is an interview with two burglars who broke into a regional FBI office more than 50 years ago, so they could show the world the kind of espionage in which Hoover was engaging. Their story – risking lengthy jail terms and the certainty their three young children would be raised without them – was part of the fightback. The moment where ordinary citizens took on the state by stealing files from the man who amassed the secrets of so many.

During his lifetime Hoover garnered an enormous public trust in the FBI. Americans adored him – and believed in the benevolence of his role. But he squandered that trust. Through obsession, rigidity and longevity, his determination to remain in power was, ironically, the thing that ultimately would sour his reputation.

Now, if you ask me why more Americans are conditioned to believe in a deep state, I think I would start to give you a different, or at least a broader, answer. Because J Edgar Hoover was, in a very real and literal sense, the architect of an American deep state. He pursued a type of governance made of unauthorised networks of power, in pursuit of a specific agenda or goal. He terrorised Martin Luther King and made his life a misery up until his assassination. He pursued those he believed to be subversive – gays and lesbians holding government jobs, protestors fighting the Vietnam war, women lobbying for the liberation movement – and many others simply caught up in the paranoia.

If Hoover’s legacy is that of a brilliant bureaucrat and law enforcer, it is also one of a man who operated in the shadows with such overreach the damage is still being felt today. And if Americans are now that bit more wary of the institutions they once lauded and trusted, well, that all started long before Donald Trump hit the scene.

