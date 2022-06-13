Trump fuelled fears of a deep state – but they can all be traced back to J Edgar Hoover

Emily Maitlis
·7 min read
Trump convinced a third of America that democracy had been stolen by the Democrats, but J Edgar was behind the biggest political witch-hunt of modern America
Trump convinced a third of America that democracy had been stolen by the Democrats, but J Edgar was behind the biggest political witch-hunt of modern America

Take your mind back to December 2020. Donald Trump and his supporters are at peak conspiracy – they’ve filed and lost at least 63 lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the result of the presidential election.

Covid is still wreaking havoc across the world, but pockets of America are now calling their infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci the ‘deep state doctor’.

And the January 6 attempted coup on American democracy – a riot at the Capitol Building to stop the formalisation of Joe Biden’s victory – is still in its embryonic Facebook stages. A web is being built online that will bring thousands to Washington, and end in violent protest.

It’s now that the pollsters IPSOS-Mori go to the public with a question: they want to know how many Americans believe in a ‘deep state’. The answer they get back is stark: more than one in three people believe a deep state is at work to undermine the incumbent president, Donald Trump.

For years, I got to watch and learn Trump’s methodology close up. I interviewed him on many occasions before he became president – and watched him perfect what he called ‘truthful exaggeration’, or lies, many times. He was brilliant at creating hints of uncertainty in people’s minds. Like a verbal McCavity, the thing you thought he’d said outright was never actually there. It was implied, suggested, and then twisted – in his hindsight – to mean something completely different.

The special counsel investigation was an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, links between associates of Donald Trump and Russian officials, and possible obstruction of justice by Trump and his associates. The investigation was conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller from May 2017 to March 2019.

The investigation culminated with the Mueller report, which concluded that though the Trump campaign welcomed Russian interference and expected to benefit from it, there was no evidence to bring any conspiracy charges against Trump or his associates. The report did not reach a conclusion about possible obstruction of justice of Trump, citing a Justice Department guideline that prohibits the federal indictment of a sitting president.

The investigation resulted in charges against 34 individuals and three companies, eight guilty pleas, and a conviction at trial.

Trump supporters at a rally after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election - AFP
Trump supporters at a rally after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election - AFP

I saw Trump fight the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the two impeachments, by telling his supporters it was a witch-hunt. And I watched the twists and turns of the 2020 election on the edge of my broadcaster’s seat. The comedy: Rudy Guiliani standing outside a garden centre with black hair dye running down his temples, as he sought to offer the legal defence of Trump’s improbable position. And the tragedy: police officers fighting for their lives as mob violence screeched its way towards the heart of the American legislature.

Donald Trump was brilliant at playing the victim. It had always been a curious part of his USP. Despite being a billionaire, businessman, New Yorker and heir to a fortune, he’d tried to convince voters he was an outsider and anti-establishment and the guy who understood middle America. And now, the victim status was at its zenith. He’d convinced a third of America – if IPSOS polling is to be believed – that democracy had been stolen by Democrats backed by the deep state, the government of China and some rigged Venezuelan voting machines.

I’ve always found it pretty easy to dismiss fears of a deep state. I don’t believe Xi Jinping backed Joe Biden any more than I think Venezuelans falsified and sold uniformly Biden-friendly booth machines. I think of the spread of such rumours as tawdry weaponry, a dog whistle to make Trump’s supporters cry foul, destabilise faith in the system, and leave journalists like me juggling a ridiculous false equivalence – trying to treat a simple binary election result with ‘balance’.

And yet, the work I have been doing over the past four months for BBC Radio 4 has given me a new insight into the relationship Americans have with the great institutions of state.

J Edgar Hoover, centre, with Robert F Kennedy and President John F Kennedy in 1963 - FBI handout
J Edgar Hoover, centre, with Robert F Kennedy and President John F Kennedy in 1963 - FBI handout

I’ve been looking at the figure of J Edgar Hoover, former director of the FBI and a man I now consider to be possibly the most powerful in American politics. He dominated Washington from his central role for nearly half a century. Imagine 48 years in the same job. Those who feared him – eight US presidents – dared not remove him. Those who stood up to him, including Martin Luther King, found themselves under surveillance. He exercised his power in ways both covert and often illegal, pushing the constitution to its limits and sometimes beyond.

He was the man tasked with keeping America safe. And make no mistake, he took on America’s enemies with an almighty zest. He was ruthless about deporting those he believed to be behind America’s domestic terrorism in the 1920s. Under the Palmer raids, he sent ‘back’ Americans of Eastern European descent he believed to be communists or anarchists. By the 1940s, America was fighting the fascists. Japanese American internment camps were set up to corral anyone he believed to be working for the enemy.

He was brilliant at combating organised crime. He put New York gangsters behind bars, and cleaned up the streets of American cities. He introduced a federal system of crime fighting; no longer would the ‘road movie’, that saw fugitives flee across state lines as outlaws, be quite so effective. Hoover’s government agents, G-men, were now armed and could cross the country in pursuit of criminals.

But he was also a man driven by paranoia. He created enemies where they did not exist, putting thousands of ordinary Americans under the watchful eye of the state: wiretaps, bugging devices and secret recordings were all part of the Hoover arsenal to ensure he knew the secrets of anyone he suspected. Or anyone he feared wanted him out. He was behind the biggest political witch-hunt of modern America. He let a junior senator from Wisconsin – one Joe McCarthy – take the limelight. It suited both. McCarthy made a name for himself – one that is forever now associated with a perverse authoritarian crusade against thousands of US citizens – whilst Hoover himself saw his enemies disappear without ever being publicly tarnished.

Those who stood up to J Edgar Hoover, including Martin Luther King, found themselves under surveillance - AP
Those who stood up to J Edgar Hoover, including Martin Luther King, found themselves under surveillance - AP

As the decades went on, and the age of deference declined, it was not the powerful that stood up to him, but the people. One of the most extraordinary episodes in this series is an interview with two burglars who broke into a regional FBI office more than 50 years ago, so they could show the world the kind of espionage in which Hoover was engaging. Their story – risking lengthy jail terms and the certainty their three young children would be raised without them – was part of the fightback. The moment where ordinary citizens took on the state by stealing files from the man who amassed the secrets of so many.

During his lifetime Hoover garnered an enormous public trust in the FBI. Americans adored him – and believed in the benevolence of his role. But he squandered that trust. Through obsession, rigidity and longevity, his determination to remain in power was, ironically, the thing that ultimately would sour his reputation.

Now, if you ask me why more Americans are conditioned to believe in a deep state, I think I would start to give you a different, or at least a broader, answer. Because J Edgar Hoover was, in a very real and literal sense, the architect of an American deep state. He pursued a type of governance made of unauthorised networks of power, in pursuit of a specific agenda or goal. He terrorised Martin Luther King and made his life a misery up until his assassination. He pursued those he believed to be subversive – gays and lesbians holding government jobs, protestors fighting the Vietnam war, women lobbying for the liberation movement – and many others simply caught up in the paranoia.

If Hoover’s legacy is that of a brilliant bureaucrat and law enforcer, it is also one of a man who operated in the shadows with such overreach the damage is still being felt today. And if Americans are now that bit more wary of the institutions they once lauded and trusted, well, that all started long before Donald Trump hit the scene.

The People Vs J Edgar Hoover begins on Monday June 13 at 1.45pm on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener

    VANCOUVER — As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new. "I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game like this with the score the way it was," Campbell said. "Normally in pro football the scores don't get this lopsided, but I was just proud of the way they played and I'm proud that in the second half we continued to play hard and do our thing. So

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 to take 3-2 lead in Eastern Conference final series

    NEW YORK — Mikhail Sergachev scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter with 59 seconds to seal the two-time defending champion Lightning's third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight str

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold