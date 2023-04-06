Trump-fueled election deniers still 'spread lies,' experts warn. What does that mean for 2024?

If the 2022 midterms carried an overarching message, it was that voters rejected candidates who mimicked former President Donald Trump's false statements about his election loss.

Embracing those conspiracy theories proved to be a political loser for Republicans in competitive races, especially in swing states where candidates tried to win offices that oversee the next presidential contest.

What troubles pro-democracy advocates, elected officials and experts, however, is that many of those same contenders are sticking around, peddling lies about the 2020 contest and laying the groundwork for more of the same in 2024.

They have doubled down on their false claims while pivoting to key political positions as Trump loyalists ahead of the 2024 election.

Last December, Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem – who was one of the most strident election deniers — asked a judge to order a do-over of the 2022 election after losing last year's battle for secretary of state.

Finchem continued to press the issue well into this year, until a judge sanctioned the GOP legislator and his lawyer, saying the continued legal suit “was groundless and not brought in good faith."

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who defeated Finchem last November, said the country ducked a national crisis in various races, but that voters must remain vigilant.

"I'm not worried so much about Mark Finchem anymore," Fontes told USA TODAY. "It's the ones who are still in the Legislature. It's the ones who are still peddling the lies and grifting. ... That's who I'm worried about."

Who are the election deniers?

Across the country roughly 300 candidates were on the ballot last year who parroted Trump by either questioning or rejecting the 2020 outcome.

Some ran for offices that had no connection to federal elections, such as state treasurer or agriculture commissioner.

But many sought high-level offices that would either control or influence vital parts of the electoral process.

A Brookings Institution study last year found 66% of those candidates won their races, mainly because they were seeking reelection in safe congressional seats, state legislative districts and states that Trump won.

But when the study looked at election administration races – think governor, attorney general and secretary of state – contenders who pushed misinformation were "wiped out" in battleground states.

What are election deniers doing now?

The Trump-fueled movement that tried to get election deniers has moved to friendlier political territory with many turning their attention to state Republican Party positions.

In February, former Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, who made multiple unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election, was able to become the first Black woman chair of the state GOP.

Similarly, election deniers were elevated to state GOP chair in Idaho, Kansas and Colorado, where former state Rep. Dave Williams, who insists Trump won in 2020, has promised to be a “wartime” leader.

"Our party doesn't have a brand problem," Williams told supporters in March. "Our party has a problem with feckless leaders who are ashamed of you and ashamed of our conservative principles."

These party leader positions are not as powerful as lawmaker jobs, but experts warn they give Trump loyalists a platform that can carry influence in terms of the election process during a presidential election year.

The party chairs, for example, have a significant say when it comes to recruiting poll watchers.

Others highlight how victories in safer state legislative districts allow measures powered by conspiracy theories to gain traction.

A Brennan Center study released in February found there were fewer election interference bills introduced in state legislatures in 2023 compared to this time last year.

Yet it showed legislators in 10 states have sponsored about 27 election interference bills across the country which would, among other things, give more partisan actors the to overturn results; makes it easier for citizens to demand a “forensic audit” to void an election; and requiring hand counts of all ballots 24 hours after the polls close.

Kari Lake 2.0?

Even though election deniers lost significant contests in swing states, there is an acknowledgement that their misinformation tactics might be a permanent fixture.

Look no further than former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who continues to deny the fact she lost the 2022 race to Gov. Katie Hobbs by roughly 17,000 votes.

The Arizona Supreme Court in March rejected most of Lake's legal challenges to her election loss, which include baseless claims that tens of thousands of ballots were "injected" into voting machines.

Yet the former television anchor's name is tossed around as a potential vice presidential pick for Trump should he nab the nomination in 2024.

Lake has also flirted with the idea of running for Senate next year, telling conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk on his podcast that she "will seriously consider" a bid.

Norden, the Brennan Center official, said even though many election deniers lost high-profile races, questioning an elections validity will likely continue to be something certain candidates question in future campaigns.

"They are very much still present in our political life," he said. "And unfortunately, we may see people who have a lot of influence continue to spread lies about our elections."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump-fueled election deniers continue to 'spread lies' ahead of 2024