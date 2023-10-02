Trump fraud trial live updates: Defendants were 'lying year after year,' prosecutors say

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump is in the courtroom for the first day of the trial, in which he, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have described him as a "master of finding value where others do not," arguing that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.





Latest Developments





Oct 2, 11:28 AM

Defendants were 'lying year after year,' prosecutors say



Prosecutors intend to prove in the coming months that "each defendant engaged in repeated, persistent, illegal acts in conduct of business," according to the opening statement from Kevin Wallace of the attorney general's office.

Referring to Judge Engoron's partial summary judgment last week, Wallace said that "the people have already proven" that former President Trump used "false, misleading" statements that were "repeatedly [and] persistently used in the conduct of business."

But prosecutors will further demonstrate that Trump and his co-defendants knew those statements were false and continued to peddle them anyway in furtherance of their alleged scheme, Wallace told the judge.

"The defendants were lying year after year," he said.

PHOTO:A box is carried as the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 2, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Wallace played clips of video depositions to punctuate his remarks, including testimony from Trump himself, as well as Eric Trump and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen -- whose congressional testimony years ago precipitated the state's investigation and some of the key allegations underpinning their case.





"The goal was to use each of [Trump's] assets and increase its value in order to get to the end result number," Cohen said during his taped deposition. "It was essentially backing in numbers to each of the asset classes in order to attain the number that President Trump wanted."





Trump and his co-defendants "knew that a high net worth was necessary to get and maintain certain financial benefits," Wallace said, pointing to basic principles of accounting and finance.





Throughout Wallace's remarks, the attorney general's office flashed graphics on television screens inside the courtroom showing some of the alleged inflated values of Trump's properties alongside the amounts the properties were appraised at.





Oct 2, 11:26 AM

'I know the legal definition of fraud,' judge says



"One thing I know a lot about is the legal definition of fraud," Justice Arthur Engeron said as he gaveled court into session prior to the start of opening statements.

Engoron opened the proceedings after allowing cameras in to document the scene in the courtroom: Trump, arms folded, flanked by his legal team; Engeron on the bench; and throngs of reporters and spectators in the gallery.

"I've promised to do my best despite my lame attempts at humor," Engeron said in a brief opening statement. "I take my job very seriously."

The trial is expected to last through Dec. 22, Engeron said, and suggested he would attempt to keep a low profile after today.

"For the next three months, I hope the only words I will mutter are 'Sustained,' 'Overruled,' and 'Let's take a 10-minute break,'" he said.





Oct 2, 10:50 AM

Opening statements underway

Opening statements are underway in former President Trump's $250 million fraud trial.



Trump is seated between his attorneys Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Christopher Kise.

PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys inside the courtroom during civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Brendan Mcdermid/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and his co-defendants face a bench trial, meaning that the sole arbiter of the case is Judge Arthur Engoron instead of a jury.





Oct 2, 10:36 AM

Trump seated in courtroom



Former President Trump has taken a seat in the courtroom for the start of the trial.

"The crime is against me," he told reporters outside the courtroom before he made his way inside.

He denounced the case in now-familiar terms, criticizing state Attorney General Letitia James as she sat inside the courtroom.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives for the start of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 2, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump also accused Judge Arthur Engoron of failing to account for the full value of his real estate portfolio, asserting his Mar-a-Lago estate is worth "50 to 100 times more" than the judge's decision for partial summary judgment said last week.





"We have other properties, the same thing. So he devalued everything," Trump said. "We have among the greatest properties in the world. and I have to go through this for political reasons."





Engoron decided Trump's statements of financial condition were fraudulent, but Trump said, "We have a clause in the contract that says, essentially, buyer beware."





Oct 2, 10:09 AM

Trump calls trial 'political witch hunt'

Former President Trump, speaking to reporters on his arrival at the lower Manhattan courthouse, said the trial is a witch hunt resulting from his standing in the presidential polls.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, for the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case in New York City, Oct. 2, 2023. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

"This is a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt of all time," he told reporters outside the courtroom.



Trump said he is innocent of the accusations and that his portfolio has a much higher value than what the attorney general alleges.





Oct 2, 9:59 AM

Trump attorneys call trial 'election interference'

Members of Donald Trump's legal team, speaking to reporters outside the courthouse prior to the start of the trial, called the fraud allegations against the former president "election interference."



Trump's attorneys said that Democrats were using the case to fight Trump's efforts to retake the White House in 2024.





Oct 2, 10:32 AM

Attorney general arrives at courthouse



New York Attorney General Letitia James has arrived at the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law," James said to the cameras before entering the courthouse.

PHOTO: New York Attorney General Letitia James arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, for the trial of Former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case, in New York City, Oct. 2, 2023. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

"Today we will prove our case in court," she said. "Justice will prevail."





Demonstrators across the street from the courthouse cheered and applauded as the AG arrived.





Oct 2, 10:35 AM

Trump on way to courthouse

Former President Trump is in a motorcade on his way to the courthouse in lower Manhattan where his fraud trial will get underway this morning.

Opening statements in the case are scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

-John Santucci

PHOTO: Anti-Trump demonstrators hold up signs on the day of the start of the trial of former U.S. President Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case in New York City, Oct. 2, 2023. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

PHOTO: start of the trial of former President Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse in New York City, Oct. 2, 2023. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)





Oct 2, 8:19 AM

NY attorney general releases statement on 1st day of trial

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement on Monday just hours before the first day of trial in her fraud case against former President Donald Trump.



"For years, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system," James said. "We won the foundation of our case last week and proved that his purported net worth has long been rooted in incredible fraud. In this country, there are consequences for this type of persistent fraud, and we look forward to demonstrating the full extent of his fraud and illegality during trial."



"No matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country," she added. "The rule of law must apply equally to everyone, and it is my responsibility to make sure that it does."

PHOTO: Security is set up for the start of the trial of former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse in New York City, Oct. 2, 2023. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)





Oct 2, 8:14 AM

Trial scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET

The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, et al, is scheduled to get underway in lower Manhattan at 10 a.m. with opening statements.

If opening statements are completed before the end of the day, the New York attorney general plans to begin her case by calling Trump's former Mazars USA accountant Donald Bender to the stand.

Mazars severed its business relationship with the former president last year after learning of the attorney general's findings during the AG's probe.

