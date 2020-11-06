Trump Is Deliberately Eroding Faith In Democracy. The GOP Is Helping.

When the history books are written, they will reflect that Donald Trump did everything he could to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election as he headed toward a resounding loss.

It should not be lost in those pages that elected Republican leaders went right along with his lies.

As outrageous as Trump’s behavior has been in the days after the Nov. 3 election, he’s been signaling for months that he would do anything, even lie and cheat, to stay in office. He’s falsely claimed mail-in ballots lead to widespread fraud. His campaign engaged in voter intimidation. He preemptively refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power. He openly encouraged people to carry out political violence on his behalf. He vowed legal challenges to prevent states from counting ballots after Election Day.



What is arguably more alarming is that Trump’s efforts to undermine people’s faith in the election are being echoed by GOP leaders in Congress, longtime politicians who know the president is being dishonest. They simply care more about not upsetting Trump’s base of supporters for their own political purposes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a longtime ally to Trump, refused on Thursday to dismiss the idea that the Pennsylvania legislature should ignore its election results and appoint pro-Trump electors anyway, based on false conspiracy theories about fraud. His comments came as Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead in the pivotal state as more ballots were counted.

“Everything should be on the table,” Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake,” he added, without citing any evidence that “dead people” and people who do not live in Pennsylvania have cast ballots there.

Sens. Ted Cruz (D-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are among the top Republicans fueling President Donald Trump's lies about fraud in the presidential election, setting a dangerous precedent. (Photo: Jim Bourg / Reuters)

Later in the same program, Graham’s colleague from Texas — and the runner-up in the 2016 presidential primary — joined the GOP delegitimization campaign.

“I am angry. The American people are right to be angry. We need observers. Now,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said while tweeting a clip of himself fuming on Fox News that Democrats are being “lawless” and trying to “steal the election” in Pennsylvania.

But there is no evidence of poll watchers being denied access to ballot counting there. In fact, people on the scene said poll watchers there have had access all along.

“The President and his campaign representatives had falsely claimed throughout the day that their representatives were not allowed in the room. But their counsel admitted at the hearing, after questions from the court, that they had several representatives in the room,” reads a statement Thursday from Philadelphia’s bipartisan Commission on Elections.

“In fact, they had at least 19 party representatives as observers in the Convention Center this afternoon, and more than 15 in the room while the case was being heard this evening.”

The second-ranked Republican in Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), straight-up lied that Trump had already won the election and dangerously urged his supporters to reject the legitimacy of the result if Biden wins.

“President Trump won this election,” McCarthy falsely stated in a Thursday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Everyone who’s listening: Do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.”