Trump Formally Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Saturday formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, with about five weeks left until Election Day.

“I looked, and I studied, and you are very eminently qualified for this job,” Trump told Barrett as he made the announcement. “You are going to be fantastic.”

Barrett, a 48-year-old judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, follows an extreme brand of conservatism that makes her a particularly polarizing choice.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump praised Barrett’s credentials, which included a clerkship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and noted that her confirmation would make her the first mother of school-aged children ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

“This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation. Good luck,” Trump said. “I’m sure it will be very quick.”

Barrett said she was ”truly humbled” by the nomination and pledged to ”be mindful of who came before me” if confirmed. Ginsburg, Barrett said, led a “great American life” in which she “won the admiration of women across the country and, indeed, all over the world.”

Ginsburg’s final request was that her seat is filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 election ― a request Trump falsely portrayed as made up by Democrats.

Polling shows that a majority of Americans side with Ginsburg, believing that the vacancy should be filled after the election.

Barrett and her would-be predecessor share few similarities. Trump’s pick is widely viewed as a threat to abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act, based on past comments and details about her personal life. In 2016, Barrett indicated during a talk at Jacksonville University that the Supreme Court could still make it easier for states to restrict access to abortion, particularly late-term procedures. In 2017, she argued in a law review article that the Affordable Care Act went against a textual interpretation of the...

