Trump focused on himself as US Covid nightmare worsens

Were it not for the small matter of a sitting US president defying all norms and evidence by refusing to concede he has lost an election that he has very much lost, the biggest story in America would be the surging pandemic.

The US has reported more than 1m new coronavirus cases in the past 10 days, with another new record 136,325 new cases on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Deaths are up by 23% in a fortnight, with 1,448 people dying from Covid on Tuesday.

Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told NBC on Wednesday morning part of the blame lay with a federal government that has seemingly given up on containment, let alone eradication.

“In the last couple of months you have seen the federal government basically throw in the towel … There’s been no new guidance, very little effort coming from the federal government and I think that is definitely contributing to a nationwide surge.”

States and cities are filling this leadership vacuum by enacting their own restrictions, of course. But it is notable that amid predictions the US could see 200,000 cases a day within weeks, the sitting president seems wholly uninterested in the crisis. You can read our full story on the state of the pandemic here.

Instead, Trump spent today, Veterans Day, attending a ceremony and tweeting more misinformation about electoral fraud and claims he had won states that have been called for Joe Biden. There are concerns the lack of acknowledgement of Biden’s victory and absence of a smooth transition could impede the new president’s ability to tackle the pandemic from day one (The Conversation has this good explainer on Biden’s plans – and on the current White House’s refusal to cooperate).

Trump’s scattershot legal challenges against results continue without much success – judges in six states have thrown out lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign to challenge the vote while agreeing to hear zero. In Georgia, the secretary of state has agreed to a by-hand recount, though it is doubtful that Biden’s lead of more than 14,000 votes can be undone. Trump and his team continue to happily accept calls made in his favour.

There were several reports today that Trump is beginning to accept his loss privately, and is already discussing a 2024 run.

As ever, Trump appears focused on only one person’s survival right now.

The big stories

Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts say the insistence by Trump and other Republicans that the election result is not clear-cut points to motives more immediate and less historic than a coup plot: the party needs to pay down debt and keep voters activated for two difficult runoff US Senate races in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate.

So is there a constitutional path for Trump to stage a coup and stay in office for another term? Not really, as this explainer lays out.

Extreme Republican partisans have been installed in important roles in the Pentagon, following the summary dismissal of the defence secretary, Mark Esper. Democrats warned reshuffling of key national security roles during a presidential transition put the country into dangerous “uncharted territory”.

Biden has named Ron Klain, who served as the “Ebola tsar” during the Obama administration, as his chief of staff. Klain has been a vocal critic of Trump’s pandemic response.

Twitter took more than an hour to flag a highly misleading video shared by Trump, which baselessly pushed claims of ballot fraud and was retweeted more than 70,000 times before the platform took action.

As Biden’s victory sinks in across Brazil, Hungary and elsewhere, dreams of a rightwing global crusade appear to be fading. This piece looks at the blow Trump’s defeat has delivered to rightwing populists around the world.