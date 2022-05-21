Trump Fears Wrath of 'Suburban Women' Over Roe Loss Could Torpedo 2024 Chances: Report

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Former President Donald Trump is worried about his chances in the 2024 election amid the wrath of “suburban women” furious about the expected gutting of Roe v. Wade, sources have told The Rolling Stone.

“Suburban women have been a recurring concern” for Trump, including during the 2020 campaign, when his “smarter advisers were sounding the alarm to him about how he was losing suburbs,” said a person familiar with the issue, according to the magazine.

“He is … worried women in the suburbs could punish him for this one day,” the source reportedly added, referring to the Supreme Court’s predicted scuttling of the landmark ruling that has safeguarded reproductive rights for half a century. That path was highlighted in a leak early this month of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion shredding the decision.

Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about the development at rallies and in comments, though he has clearly been a force for killing Roe v. Wade as he avidly sought right-wing evangelical support and named Supreme Court justices with an eye to killing the landmark ruling.

He views suburban women as more pro-choice than conservative and even as mainstream Republicans, and has told associates that if he goes too hard on overturning Roe that it would give his foes the chance to “use it against” him, Rolling Stone reported. While Trump fared well with suburban voters in 2016, the areas shifted toward Biden in 2020, contributing to Trump’s loss.

“Suburban women — some who voted for me — they don’t like it when we talk about it. That’s a problem sometimes [and that is] important to remember,’” Trump reportedly said at a small gathering earlier this month.

Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported in their book “Peril,” that former Attorney General William Barr warned Trump several months before the 2020 election that he was alienating suburban voters (not just women).

“This election is about the suburbs,” Barr told Trump, noting that he already had his more extreme base of supporters behind him.

“There are a lot of people out there, Independents and Republicans in the suburbs of the critical states that think you’re an asshole,” Barr explained, according to Peril. “They think you act like an asshole and you got to, you got to start taking that into account.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian negotiator rules out ceasefire, concessions to Russia

    STORY: Acknowledging that Kyiv's stance on the war was becoming more uncompromising, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting."Any concession to the Russian Federation would instantly lead to an escalation of the war. So the war will not stop. It will just be put on pause for some time," he told Reuters in an interview in the heavily guarded presidential office, where some of the windows and corridors are protected by sandbags."After a while, with renewed intensity, the Russians will build up their weapons, manpower and work on their mistakes, modernise a little, fire many generals... And they'll start a new offensive, even more bloody and large scale, taking into account all mistakes.”Podolyak dismissed as "very strange" calls in the West for an urgent ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in territory they have occupied in Ukraine's south and east.Both sides say peace talks have stagnated. Each blames the other.

  • Ginni Thomas emailed Arizona lawmakers urging them to choose 'a clean slate of Electors' in a bid to overturn the 2020 election

    The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas sent emails to Speaker of the Arizona House Russell Bowers and Rep. Shawnna Bolick to "fight back against fraud."

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate Backs Banning Birth Control

    Jacky Eubanks, who is running for Michigan state Senate, said “sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.”

  • Additional arrests made as investigation into Surrey, B.C. elementary school attack continues

    WARNING: This article contains details of violence. A total of three youths have been arrested as police continue to investigate an assault that happened at Hillcrest Elementary School in Surrey, B.C. on May 7. The incident, which was caught on video, showed several teen girls yelling at one girl who is bleeding from her face. In the video, the group swears at her and chases her, before cornering her against a chain link fence. She's made to kiss the shoes of her attackers, while apologizing pro

  • Putin ally China is boosting Russian oil purchases by nearly 50% after initially cutting back

    China is projected to import 1.1 million barrels per day of Russian oil brought by sea, according to data from Vortexa Analytics cited by Reuters.

  • Utah Hunting Guide Faces Felony For Baiting Bear Killed By Donald Trump Jr.: Report

    Hunting guide Wade Lemon used "a pile of grain, oil and pastries" to lure a bear that Trump Jr. then killed, authorities say.

  • If Trump thinks Rocklin’s Kevin Kiley is ‘tough,’ why is he so scared of my questions?

    “That both Kiley and Jones salivated over Trump’s endorsement is pathetic enough,” writes Jack Ohman. | Opinion

  • GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

    Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won — and then lost — former President Donald Trump’s backing in the race; Katie Boyd Britt, the former leader of Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff; and Mike Durant, an aerospace company owner best known as the helicopter pilot whose capture during a U.S. military mission in Somalia was chronicled in the “Black Hawk Down" book and subsequent movie. David Mowery, an Alabama-based political consultant said the race has an up-for-grabs feel.

  • Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

    A half-dozen Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur, school officials said. The school will follow its code of student conduct in responding to the pupils' action, Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay said in a statement Thursday. “We are deeply aware of the hurt and pain this photograph has caused our community, especially our Black American residents and students,” Millay said.

  • Trump is telling close allies that 'suburban women' could punish him for the overturning of Roe v Wade, hurting his 2024 reelection chances, report says

    Former President Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about Roe v Wade, worried that "suburban women" will punish him, per Rolling Stone.

  • Sarasota County senior says commencement speech is being 'censored'

    This weekend, many eyes will be focused on the Class President's speech for Pine View School's 2022 graduation ceremony. This comes after the 18-year-old posted to social media that his planned message on gay rights and the "Don't Say Gay" law, was being "censored" by school officials.

  • Kaley Cuoco Shares a Sexy Snap of Herself and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Enjoying a Pool Day

    The pair confirmed their relationship with social media posts on May 3

  • Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

    Russia ‘absolutely’ poses a security threat to Moldova, the British foreign secretary said

  • Tiger Woods’ bid to play his way into contention at US PGA comes to watery end

    Woods only made the halfway cut with a shot to spare.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.