Trump Fans Aren't Happy Green Day Slammed The 'MAGA Agenda'

Green Day’s performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has a lot of Donald Trump supporters seeing red.

During the band’s performance on New Year’s Eve, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed a line from its hit “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

As you can see from the clip below that the crowd cheered at the lyric change.

"I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda..." -Green Day on New Year's #RockinEve tonight. pic.twitter.com/KdQua9QsFe — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) January 1, 2024

But the “Make America great again” believers reacted to Green Day’s “MAGA agenda” dis by having a mega tizzy on social media.

Trump fans attempted to shade the band as “sellouts,” “losers” and “pro big government.”

Punk rock sellouts 🖕🏻🖕🏻 I’m glad they love the government because I don’t. This is what we call attention seeking sellouts. Trying to spread propaganda your crowd was mostly Gen X dumbasses 😂😂😂#sellout#MAGAhttps://t.co/LHPd8tJBpY — ❤️BRANDI 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Americanmama44) January 1, 2024

Punk rock is pro big government. https://t.co/46j2FPeoNJ — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 1, 2024

So Green Day supports corporate oligarchs, globalist scum, puppet dictators, the death of the American Dream, and the erosion of personal freedom and Liberty. That’s so rock n’ roll. 🙄 https://t.co/UAsTcZble8 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🌎⚓️JC🦅🌎⚓️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JnkYrdDevilDawg) January 1, 2024

Nothing says “punk rock” like Government bootlicking, millionaire sellouts playing on ABC.



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xIOq4cj9ys — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 1, 2024

Three old swifties sucking up to the establishment—among other things—is about as cringe as it gets. https://t.co/QYwILINyse — Sean Shannon Collier (@ReillocNaes) January 1, 2024

Green Day aint said one word all through the Obama years and not one word about Biden



Bought and sold, more like Green Payed — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2024

However, many people who were pro-Green Day and/or anti-MAGA were quick to point out that the band has made no secret about its politics and that the song was written as a critique of George W. Bush’s presidency.

Story continues

To the bitches bitching: Green Day was never on your side. American Idiot came out in 2004, who was president then? EXACTLY. That album was a middle finger to Dubya, you were just too stupid to realize it. — Nick Grimes (@NickGrimesYT) January 1, 2024

I woke up in 2024 to find people thinking Green Day was *checks notes* conservative?! https://t.co/4gSVKpyyGd — Josh Gellers (@JoshGellers) January 1, 2024

"Why did Green Day have to insert politics into their performance of American Idiot" is a truly incredible sentence to read. pic.twitter.com/bDwMRccsdO — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) January 1, 2024

Green Day's album American Idiot was released 20 years ago.

If you are just now discovering their political leaning you:

1. Are not a fan

2. Never listen to lyrics

3. Are one of those American idiots

🤷♂️ — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) January 1, 2024

Related...