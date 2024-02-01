Trump Fans Aren't Going To Be Crazy About Jimmy Fallon's Latest Taunt

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday used Donald Trump’s reported boast about Taylor Swift to mock the former president’s MAGA base. (Watch the video below.)

In his “Tonight Show” monologue, the host noted that Trump has apparently been telling close allies that he’s more popular than the pop idol and has more committed fans.

“I’m not sure Trump has more committed fans, but he definitely has more fans who have been committed,” Fallon snapped.

In terms of those committed to prison for rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after being egged on by Trump, Fallon definitely has a point.

Two-thirds of the approximately 750 people sentenced over the riot have received time behind bars, The Associated Press reported early last month.

Fallon also may have been tweaking, among other things involving Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, the right-wing hysteria over Swift’s potential influence on the 2024 election.

Fallon then pivoted to a bit in which he compared Swift and Trump. Swift, he said, is “great at hiding Easter eggs in her songs.” Trump, he countered, is “terrible at hiding classified documents in his homes.”

Fast-forward to 1:22 for Fallon’s Trump and MAGA mockery:

Related...