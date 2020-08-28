Trump family ‘all hands on deck’ in final stretch of presidential election campaign

President Donald Trump will lean on his family to make the case for him in the final stretch of the election.

With mail-in voting beginning in key states next month, the president and members of his family will pick up the pace of their events following the Republican National Convention, sources familiar with the plans told McClatchy, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning next month, Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son and an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, will be on the road three to four times a week. Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, will campaign at least once a week, in addition to her official duties as a senior White House adviser.

“We are fully in campaign season and in campaign mode now, although it is a bit of a different year,” Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s middle son Eric, said in an interview. “I’ll be out there. My husband will be out there, so it’s going to be all hands on deck.”

Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of the president’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., work on the president’s reelection campaign full-time. Lara Trump is a senior advisor and Guilfoyle chairs the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Guilfoyle will campaign alongside Trump, Jr., who will be in Montana immediately after the convention campaigning for friend and incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines. After Labor Day, a source familiar with the schedule said Trump, Jr., will be in swing states campaigning for his father three to four days a week and had plans to increase his appearances to five to six days a week by October.

The person described it as a “full court press” by Trump, Jr., over the next two months. Guilfoyle is expected to accompany him.

Ivanka Trump will also be on the campaign trail, though not as frequently as her brothers Eric and Donald, speaking about her father from her perspective as a daughter and close confidante and as someone who has worked alongside him in the White House on policies like child care and paid family leave.

“She is a mom, she is balancing a lot. And I think that people like to hear that from her,” a person familiar with her plans said. “It is an interesting perspective, and some of the issues that she’s talking about are issues that parents are thinking about every day right now.”

The president’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, a recent Georgetown Law School graduate, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about her future plans from McClatchy. Like her adult siblings, she spoke in support of her father this week at the Republican National Convention.

A person close to Melania Trump could not say yet how much the first lady would be on the campaign trail, telling McClatchy in a text message that the details are still being worked out. The first lady also spoke this week at the RNC, delivering her remarks from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, which was redesigned under her supervision.

The president regularly had more than one campaign rally a day in the fall of 2016, and the campaign plans to put him on the trail more frequently now that the GOP convention has concluded.

“It’s not lost on anybody that the president has wanted specifically to travel to get out in the country to campaign. This is what he loves doing,” Lara Trump said, “and so we do have a lot of that coming up for him in the coming weeks.”

President Trump’s first post-convention event will take place at an aircraft maintenance facility in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday night. The state has a mask mandate for gatherings of more than 100 people that the Trump campaign plans to follow, a campaign spokesperson said.

Vice President Mike Pence is also accelerating his campaign travel and has events in Michigan and Minnesota on Friday.

As vice president, his footprint is smaller than the president’s, which has allowed him to be on the road more frequently than Trump over the summer, his chief of staff Marc Short told McClatchy as Pence began to ramp up his schedule of campaign events.

“He’s able to get into a lot of markets where we need to be and do multiple markets a day,” Short said.

Trump frequently criticizes his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, for not being out more meeting people. Biden has campaigned almost entirely remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. His campaign is holding Zoom calls and training sessions for its supporters and volunteers.

Story continues