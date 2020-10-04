Trump family, aides flouted Cleveland hotel mask mandate ahead of debate

Hours before they were seen watching Tuesday's presidential debate without masks in violation of safety protocols, members of President Donald Trump's family, campaign staff and White House team also flouted a mask mandate at a hotel frequented by visitors to Cleveland Clinic.

Trump and his traveling entourage spent several hours ahead of the debate at Cleveland Clinic at the InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland, one of several hotels near or on the campus of the world class medical facility, and used by people traveling to the clinic for work and medical procedures.

ABC News spotted Eric and Lara Trump, White House adviser and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien -- who has since tested positive for COVID-19 -- walking around the hotel lobby without masks, perusing the snack shop and a buffet that appeared to be set aside for the White House group.

Secret Service officers posted in the building's lobby and elevators during the president's time on site were all wearing masks as well as other campaign officials seen on site earlier in the day. And the hotel had been enforcing its mask requirement and mandatory temperature checks on guests and hotel staff in the days leading up to the debate.

Trump arrived at the hotel after his debate walkthrough at 4:46 p.m. on Tuesday, and departed for the debate site at 8:27 p.m., nearly four hours later, according to notes from the White House reporters traveling with the president.

A hotel spokesperson told ABC News that the White House group was "in a dedicated space within the hotel and had limited to no interaction with hotel colleagues or other guests."

However, one of the dedicated spaces set aside for White House and campaign staff was stationed in the main area near the hotel restaurant and was accessible to hotel guests.

"Our thoughts are with all Americans who are impacted by COVID, including the President and the First Lady. While members of this group were not overnight guests at our property and on site only briefly, we have taken the necessary steps to maintain hygiene standards in the hotel, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures," a hotel spokesperson said, adding that the hotel is following guidance from "relevant" health authorities and remains open to guests.

The hotel did not respond to follow-up questions about why members of the Trump traveling group were allowed to walk around public spaces in the hotel without masks on, or whether any guests or staff have been formally notified about the president's travel, or offered testing in the wake of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It’s unclear if anyone was infected, or if anyone has self-quarantined.

The hotel confirmed to ABC News on Saturday that masks are mandatory in the indoor public areas.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after the debate, according to the White House. Stepien received his positive diagnosis Friday evening.

Senior White House aide Hope Hicks, who traveled with the president to Cleveland, tested positive Thursday morning.

A person infected with COVID-19 can be contagious several days before experiencing symptoms, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, an infectious disease expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and medical director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics.

