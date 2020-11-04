Trump falsely claims election win and says he wants ‘all voting to stop’ as Biden calls for ‘patience’

In an extraordinary late-night address on Wednesday, President Trump baselessly said he had won reelection despite the race being too close to call. The president also questioned the election process, indicated he wanted all vote-counting ended, and suggested he would challenge attempts to continue reviewing ballots in court.

“This is a fraud on the American republic. This is an embarrassment to our country,” Trump said to a crowd of supporters in the East Room of the White House. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

Despite the president’s bluster, none of the major media decision desks officially named a winner. Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden made his own statement calling for “patience.” Even though he indicated the result will not be known until “tomorrow morning” or “maybe even longer,” Biden suggested he is headed for triumph.

“We feel good about where we are. We really do,” Biden said, speaking before a crowd of socially distant supporters seated in their cars in his home state of Delaware. “I’m here to tell you tonight we believe were on track to win this election.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Trump began his speech by framing the election as a battle between “millions and millions of people” who voted for him “and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.

“We won’t stand for it,” Trump said. “We will not stand for it.”

He then proceeded to list off several states where he said he had won. Trump cited some states that had been called for him — like the key battlegrounds of Florida and Ohio — as well as Georgia, where there are no official results. The president falsely implied the counting had someone been halted because he was “winning everything.”

“All of a sudden everything just stopped,” Trump said,

However, counting has not stopped in multiple states, including the final mix that will prove decisive. The lack of an official result and extended counting process is largely due to the unprecedented volume of mail in ballots that were cast as voters stayed home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Around the country, more Democrats tended to vote by mail, meaning there could be an advantage for Biden in the outstanding ballots in key states. In his address from the White House, Trump indicated his campaign would challenge any attempts to keep counting.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” said Trump. “We don’t want them to find any ballots … and add them to the list.

The president said the situation was a “very sad moment” and repeatedly claimed he had won.

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it,” he said.

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.

The president’s legal threat and false claims about the race was the culmination of extended efforts by Trump and his campaign to cast doubt about the results. Republicans and the president’s campaign have made legal challenges questioning mail in ballots in key states. Shortly before the polls began to close on Tuesday evening, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller held a press call with reporters where he suggested only votes received on Election Day should be counted.

