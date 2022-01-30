Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

·6 min read

CONROE, Texas (AP) — As he prepared to tee off at one of his Florida golf courses, a fellow player introduced Donald Trump as the “45th president of the United States.”

“45th and 47th,” Trump responded matter-of-factly, before hitting his drive.

The quip — a moment of levity on the links captured on shaky cellphone video — was a reminder that the former president often has another presidential run on his mind. But the declaration belied the growing challenges he's confronting as a series of complex legal investigations ensnare Trump, his family and many associates.

The probes, which are unfolding in multiple jurisdictions and consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the Jan. 6 insurrection, represent the most serious legal threat Trump has faced in decades of an often litigious public life. They're intensifying as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump's iron grip on the GOP may be starting to loosen.

His popularity among Republicans is declining somewhat, with 71% saying they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared with 78% in a September 2020 AP-NORC/USAFacts poll. But the new poll shows only a narrow majority of Republicans — 56% — want him to run for president in 2024. The poll found that 44% of Republicans do not want Trump to run.

Despite the legal and political headwinds, those around Trump describe him as unbothered, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns, including two impeachments, that would have ended the careers of other politicians. He's powering ahead, and continuing to tease a comeback run for president.

“He’s in great spirits,” said Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and Trump ally who met with the former president this week.

Trump huddled with top aides in Florida this week as he plots a midterm strategy that could serve as a springboard for future efforts. He held another campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday ahead of the state's March 1 elections that formally kick off the midterm primary season.

Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on the investigations or polling. In interviews and appearances, mostly on right-wing media outlets, he often boasts of his endorsement record as he aims to reward candidates who pledge loyalty to his vision of the party and parrot his election lies.

But his effort to freeze the field of Republicans eyeing the 2024 field has been uneven. Some, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have so far refused to demur, making speeches and traveling to key states that suggest they are strongly considering campaigns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also seen as another contender for the nomination and drew attention recently when he said that one of his biggest regrets as governor was not pushing back when Trump urged Americans to stay home in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to stop the virus’s spread.

As Trump tries to move forward, so do the legal cases against him.

On Monday, judges in Georgia approved a request for a special grand jury by the Fulton County prosecutor who has been investigating whether Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said her office received information “indicating a reasonable probability” that the election had been "subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

In New York, state Attorney General Letitia James claimed in a court filing last week that her office uncovered evidence that Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to secure loans and tax benefits. While her lawyers said they hadn't decided whether to bring a lawsuit in connection with the allegations, they revealed the company overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on paperwork submitted to the IRS and misreported the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, among other misleading valuations.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has also been working with James’ office on a parallel criminal investigation, which resulted in charges last summer against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the violent insurrection has interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas and obtained tens of thousands of pages of records, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump, as well as thousands of pages of White House records that Trump fought to shield from public view. Among them: a draft executive order that proposed using Defense Department assets to seize voting machines, the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said.

A top Justice Department official said this week that prosecutors are investigating fake certificates sent to the National Archives with made-up slates of electors who wrongly declared Trump the winner in seven states he lost as part of a desperate campaign to subvert the voters' will. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Justice Department remains committed to "holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

As president, Trump was largely shielded from legal consequence. But no longer.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami, said that, until now, Trump’s legal problems have largely been relegated to “money things,” with various lawsuits seeking payouts. But he described what Trump is facing now, particularly in Georgia and Washington, as “more significant, because with those comes the potential exposure to criminal punishment.”

“If they can prove intention, knowledge, involvement in an ongoing conspiracy,” he said, ”that’s potential criminal exposure, something he’s never faced before.”

But those who have worked with Trump said he and those around him are likely to continue to brush off the probes as nothing more than politically motivated “witch hunts” aimed at damaging his future political prospects. After spending so many years jumping from one crisis to the next, from the Russia investigation to inquiries about everything from his Washington hotel lease to payoffs to a former porn star, being under investigation in TrumpWorld is the norm.

For many in his circle, “It’s a badge of honor to be subpoenaed,” said Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who quit on Jan. 6 and has since penned an anti-Trump book.

“It’s easy to say ‘It’s just another witch hunt’ because that’s what we said about everything,” she said. “People are doubling down. That’s what we do in TrumpWorld, we double down. And you just claim it’s a witch hunt, you claim it's political theater. And that’s how you get your supporters to continue to donate money and to continue to believe they’re on the good side.”

__

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GOP Sen. Roger Wicker says Biden's Supreme Court would be 'beneficiary' of affirmative action

    The White House responded, saying Biden’s pledge “is in line with the best traditions of both parties and our nation.”

  • ‘Cancer’ PAC Showers Cash on MAGA Guv Wannabe

    Kevin Dietsch/GettyThe medical practice belonging to a New York congressman’s personal doctor pumped $60,829 into a federal political action committee that funneled the cash into his campaign for governor in violation of campaign-finance rules, The Daily Beast has discovered.Documents filed with the state Board of Elections earlier this month show the donation dropped into GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign coffers in November from the Conquering Cancer PAC, an outfit that formed last

  • Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets

    NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome, Willow, to a long line of presidential pets. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family, the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush's controversially named cat India. The 2-year-old Willow joins Commander, a recently acquired German shepherd puppy who follows two other German shepherds, Champ and Major. Champ died in June at age 13, while Major, a 3-year-old rescue, was sent off to a

  • Canada downs Honduras 2-0 to remain atop CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada maintained its unbeaten record and took a step closer to Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play Thursday. The win kept Canada (5-0-4, 19 points) atop the eight-team qualifying standings although the second-place U.S. (5-1-3, 18 points) and third-place Mexico (5-2-2, 17 points) kept pace with victories of their own. The Canadian men went ahead in the 10th minute on a Honduran own goal, looked comfortable through the firs

  • Why these swimmers brave the chilly winter waters of Lake Ontario

    For many people, these frigid temperatures mean you hunker indoors. But for other daring Torontonians, it's the perfect weather for an icy dip into Lake Ontario. We caught up with a group of winter enthusiasts who say their chilly swims aren't just fun — they're healthy.

  • EXPLAINER: Russia's risky options beyond full Ukraine attack

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 troops positioned around the country. Certainly, the U.S. believes that's the case and President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that an attack could come in February. But Russia denies it's preparing to invade and Putin's intentions remain a mystery. Russia, which is seeking a pledge that NATO won't expand to include Ukraine, has option

  • Art Gallery exhibition explores nourishment

    The Richmond Art Gallery just opened its newest exhibition NOURISH, which aims to help people find connections to nourishment and care. The exhibition features American poet and writer Jane Wong and Greater Vancouver artist duo Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen). Curator Nan Capogna says the exhibition is the culmination of nearly two years of planning, after the pandemic delayed her initial plans. However the pandemic also provided a new backdrop for this combination of Wong and Mizzonk’s work

  • Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after a Pennsylvania bridge collapse, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his trip to Pittsburgh. Standing before concrete barriers papered with yellow police tape, Biden craned his neck to look out over the gaping expanse left by the crumbled bridge, as the smell of gas from a nearby leak filled the a

  • Report: Germany has expelled Russian linked to spying case

    BERLIN (AP) — German weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that the government has expelled a Russian diplomat after he was linked to an espionage case in Germany. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a member of staff at Russia's consulate in Munich was declared persona non grata last summer and told to leave the country. It had not previously announced the expulsion and didn't provide any further details about the case. Der Spiegel cited unnamed sources close to the investigation saying the man ha

  • Ottawa police, locals brace for weekend protests

    Security preparations are underway in Ottawa with police keeping a close eye as the protest convoy arrives on Parliament Hill for a planned demonstration on Saturday.

  • Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota's longest-serving AG, dies

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a former legislator and the state's longest-serving attorney general, died at age 68, his office announced Friday, just hours after he was taken to a hospital. Stenehjem died about 6:20 p.m. at a Bismarck hospital, his spokeswoman Liz Brocker said. She said she could not provide additional details, including his cause of death. Stenehjem's brother, Allan, told KFYR-TV that Stenehjem had been taken to a hospital Friday morning a

  • Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With These Family-Friendly Traditions

    Celebrate March 17 this year with these fun, old-fashioned St. Patrick's Day traditions that might inspire new ideas for your festivities. From making Irish soda bread to watching stepdancers, find fresh inspiration here. Whether it's shamrock-shaped cookies, green cupcakes, or boozy St. Patrick's Day desserts, satisfy your sweet tooth this St. Paddy's Day with a selection of sweet, festive treats.

  • Ontario farmer connects with stem cell donor in Germany who 'saved' his life after cancer diagnosis

    A few years ago, Walt Brown's future was uncertain. The 71-year-old Leamington, Ont., farmer had just been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer of the blood and bone marrow — following an annual doctor's checkup. "I had no indication that there was anything wrong with me, I was going about my farming business like any other time, feeling great and so it was just shocking. It was hard to process," said Brown, who is now 74 years old. After two months of chemotherapy, he was told he wa

  • Vulnerable adolescents 12 to 17 years old should get COVID-19 booster shots, NACI says

    Adolescents 12 to 17 years old who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 should get booster shots, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said in updated guidance issued Friday. That includes those who have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 illness, those who live in congregate settings such as shelters, group homes or correctional facilities and those who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 because of their race or marginalization. A

  • Mike Lynch: Priti Patel approves extradition of Autonomy founder

    Mike Lynch lost a multibillion-dollar fraud action on Friday over the sale of Autonomy in 2011.

  • US judge won’t rein in federal wild horse roundup in Nevada

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge decided Friday not to rein in the roundup and capture of wild horses in eastern Nevada, rejecting advocates' claims the federal government was “needlessly and recklessly” killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. law. With a little more than four weeks to go for federal land managers to complete what they call a drought-prompted “gather” near the Utah state line, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said she wasn't convinced groups trying to stop the process

  • Russia moves naval exercise that rattled EU member Ireland

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. The Feb. 3-8 exercises were to be held 240 kilometers (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland — in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. Ireland is a member of the 27-nation European Union but not a member of NATO. Irish Fore

  • Argentine singer Verdaguer dies of COVID-19 complications

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer, whose romantic hits such as “Corazón de papel,” “Yo te amo” and “Volveré” sold almost 50 million copies, has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said Friday. He was 70. The naturalized Mexican-Argentine musician, who was married to singer Amanda Miguel, died Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, his daughter Ana Victoria said in a statement released by Diam Music, Verdaguer’s record company. “With absolute sadness, I regret

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t