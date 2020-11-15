Trump faces criticism over raging COVID-19 crisis as he delays Biden transition and focuses on election

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump faced mounting criticism Sunday for continuing to focus his message on the election and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud while sidestepping a resurgent coronavirus pandemic raging across the country.

Trump struck a defiant tone in a series of weekend tweets, claiming voting was "rigged" for President-elect Joe Biden. His critics said Sunday that by refusing to acknowledge the results of the Nov. 3 election, Trump was delaying the transition and complicating Biden's ability to hit the ground running in the battle against COVID-19.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump acknowledged for the first time Sunday that Biden "won" the presidential election, but he later said he was not conceding.

New coronavirus cases have surged in the USA during November, with the country hitting record new infection levels. Almost 170,000 new infections were reported Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University – the 11th straight day the count surpassed 100,000. Before that, the U.S. had never before reached six figures.

Public health officials said they are eager to begin briefing Biden's team.

"It's almost like passing a baton in a race – you don't want to stop and then give it to somebody," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said of the transition. "You want to just essentially keep going."

Win: Trump says Joe Biden 'won' election, then backtracks and says he won't concede

Surge: Small-town hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths

View photos President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. More

Biden campaign officials are prohibited from interacting with agency leaders, including those at public health agencies, until the Trump administration formally recognizes the outcome of the election – a recognition that has not yet taken place. Fauci said starting those conversations now would have an "obvious" benefit for the next administration.

"Of course it would be better if we could start working with them," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

Fauci and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health, confirmed that Trump has not personally attended a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force in months. But both men dismissed the significance of that absence, noting that Vice President Mike Pence regularly attends the meetings and then briefs Trump on their progress.

"I'm not concerned that the president doesn't attend," Giroir told ABC's "This Week."

Updates: GOP governor says Biden is next president; Bolton slams Trump's character

View photos President Trump supporters rally at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More

Trump spoke about the virus Friday, touting pending vaccines he said would be widely available to Americans by April. In those remarks, he criticized the company developing one of the vaccines, Pfizer, and also took a swipe at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who announced weeks ago that state officials would review its safety.

The president threatened that the federal government "won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so." Cuomo dismissed the criticism, telling CNN it doesn't matter because Trump "won't be here" when the vaccine is widely distributed.

Pfizer announced early results last week indicating their vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections with the virus that causes COVID-19. The company hopes to have enough data this month to submit a request for emergency approval to the Food and Drug Administration.

Story continues