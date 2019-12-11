Trump eyeing up rivalry with UK Championship winner Ding

World champion Judd Trump hopes the re-emergence of Ding Junhui can help challenge the long-term dominance of Ronnie O’Sullivan in the sport.

The current world number one breezed through his 19.com Scottish Open first round match 4-0 against Amine Amiri at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, compiling two masterful century breaks to show exactly why he’s the king of the Crucible.

But the Bristol potter was watching events at the York Barbican with intent on Sunday evening, as world number nine Ding edged out Stephen Maguire in the Betway UK Championship final for his first major title in over two years.

And the 14-time ranking event winner, who is set to cross cues with the rest of the world elite at the Dafabet Masters in January, believes the Chinese player’s rise may well create a Trump, Ding and O’Sullivan triumvirate at the top of the game.

“In the game of snooker we need Ding just as much as we need Ronnie,” the 30-year-old said.

Your 2019 @betway UK Champion, Ding Junhui!



Asia's number one has beaten Stephen Maguire 10-6 in York, sealing victory with the SEVENTH ton of the final 🇨🇳💪👊



He becomes the fifth player to win this historic title three or more times #baizeofglory pic.twitter.com/jxYWcUaxDb — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 8, 2019

“I hope Ding is a force to be reckoned with in the next year and it would be good to have them both around.

“Ding played some amazing snooker and I think he even surprised himself, so it’s nice seeing him happy again - he’s such a nice lad and I think everyone on the snooker tour has taken to him over the last couple of years.

“It’s good to have him back and his English is so much better now as well - he’s got so much pressure on himself in China, and it’s also nice to have someone my own age rather than Ronnie to have a few battles with over the next few years.

“The way Ding played last week would be a challenge for everyone, especially in the Masters if he takes that form with him and he’ll be hard to stop.”

Great final to watch!! Good to see both players back playing well — Judd trump (@judd147t) December 8, 2019

O’Sullivan represents Trump’s long-term nemesis, however, going to toe-to-toe with each other in last season’s Dafabet Masters final where a resurgent Trump inflicted the 36-time ranking event winner with his heaviest ever defeat in 13 Masters finals.

So he knows all about how to beat the Rocket - who recently pulled out of next year’s Masters - and says he relishes any occasion when he’s able to duke it out with one of the game’s greats.

“I kind of expected Ronnie to pull out of the Masters - it’s always disappointing because it’s his home tournament and he creates a special atmosphere there,” he added.

“I would have liked to have played him in the final again - Ronnie is always someone I’ve enjoyed playing.

“Whatever tournaments we play I look forward to him hopefully getting to the final when we’re in opposite hats so I can challenge myself.”

