Jimmy Fallon mockingly explained Donald Trump’s reported new social media network, Truth Social, using the ex-president’s own words on Friday.

“The Tonight Show” host spliced his own commentary on the app ― which is reportedly slated for launch next month ― with footage of random Trump moments.

Fallon’s Trump gags arrive at the 5-minute mark here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

