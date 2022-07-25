Trump Would Be Even 'More Lawless' Next Time In White House, Warns George Conway

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read
Trump Would Be Even 'More Lawless' Next Time In White House, Warns George Conway

Conservative lawyer George Conway warned Sunday that Donald Trump will be even “more corrupt and more lawless” if he makes it back to the White House.

Trump was “great at ripping away guardrails for four years, and now he wants to destroy all the guardrails, even if it means the cost of the civil service, even if it means basically the cost of a functioning United States government,” Conway told Jim Acosta on CNN.

Trump and his supporters want to “throw out thousands of civil servants so that they could put people who are ultra-MAGA in,” Conway said. “It’s going to be more corrupt and more lawless than we saw during the last four years.”

Conway, husband of Trump’s one-time White House aide Kellyanne Conway, was responding to an Axios report last week that Trump is already plotting with his allies to “purge” federal officials and staff if he makes it to the Oval Office again, and replace them with ultra-MAGA loyalists.

“They’re planning to create lists of people who are more loyal to ... Trump than they are [to] the Constitution,” Conway warned.

Check out Conway’s interview below. The section on Trump’s planned “purge” of officials and staff who aren’t completely loyal to him begins at 9:00.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

