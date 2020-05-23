Trump, Erdogan discussed need for 'rapid de-escalation' in Libya: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed turmoil in Libya and Syria, as well as reopening economies around the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a White House spokesman said.

"President Trump and President Erdogan discussed progress on reopening and boosting global economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," Spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. "President Trump reiterated concern over worsening foreign interference in Libya and the need for rapid de-escalation. President Trump and President Erdogan reaffirmed the urgent need for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria, as well as unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the country."





(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland; Editing by Andrea Ricci)