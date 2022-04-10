Trump endorsed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race

Dr. Oz is running as a Republican for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Trump on Saturday announced his "total endorsement" of Dr. Oz for US Senate.

Trump called Dr. Oz "brilliant" and said that he will save the country from the "Radical Left."

The former president also gave Dr. Oz a shoutout during his rally in Selma, North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump gave Dr. Mehmet Oz his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania, according to a statement released Saturday.

"This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," the statement began. "The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate."

Trump praised Oz's political stances and called him "popular, respected, and smart," adding: "He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he said I should lose a couple of pounds!)"

Trump also gave a nod to Dr. Oz during his rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday evening.

"Dr. Oz — great guy, good man, Harvard-educated, tremendous, tremendous career and they liked him for a long time," Trump said.

The famous TV doctor announced his run as a Republican in November. He is running in a high-profile race against David McCormick, a former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm. The Pennsylvania primary is set for May 17.

