Trump endorsed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race

Hannah Getahun
·1 min read
Portrait of Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz is running as a Republican for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

  • Trump on Saturday announced his "total endorsement" of Dr. Oz for US Senate.

  • Trump called Dr. Oz "brilliant" and said that he will save the country from the "Radical Left."

  • The former president also gave Dr. Oz a shoutout during his rally in Selma, North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump gave Dr. Mehmet Oz his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania, according to a statement released Saturday.

"This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," the statement began. "The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate."

Trump praised Oz's political stances and called him "popular, respected, and smart," adding: "He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he said I should lose a couple of pounds!)"

Trump also gave a nod to Dr. Oz during his rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday evening.

"Dr. Oz — great guy, good man, Harvard-educated, tremendous, tremendous career and they liked him for a long time," Trump said.

The famous TV doctor announced his run as a Republican in November. He is running in a high-profile race against David McCormick, a former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm. The Pennsylvania primary is set for May 17.

