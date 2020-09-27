Trump embraces political battle with pick of Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative favorite, for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – Seizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The nomination, overwhelmingly popular among conservatives, comes as Trump trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in most polls and gives him a chance to change the national conversation from the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice and a troubled economy.

In a 20-minute Rose Garden ceremony, Trump called Barrett “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds" and virtually dared Democrats to try delaying or blocking her confirmation.

"Her qualifications are unsurpassed, and her record is beyond reproach. This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation," the president said, adding with a wink, "I'm sure it will be extremely non-controversial."

Barrett paid homage to Ginsburg despite their ideological differences and acknowledged the challenges that face her, both during the confirmation battle and thereafter.

“I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy, either for the short term or the long haul,” she said. But she added: "I assure you that I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage.”

With Election Day 38 days away, Senate Republicans hope to move quickly to confirm Barrett, 48, to a lifetime appointment on the high court. Only two of the 53 Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, oppose voting before the election.

Democrats and liberal interest groups critical of her positions on abortion, health care and other issues appear powerless to block it. Meanwhile, the White House has already set up meetings for Barrett on Capitol Hill, the traditional first step toward Senate confirmation.

If she wins confirmation, Barrett, a devout Catholic, would be the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court and Trump's third nominee, joining Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The past three presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, each appointed only two justices during their eight years in the White House.

Barrett is in many ways the ideological opposite of Ginsburg, the leader of the court's liberal wing who died eight days ago after a lengthy battle with cancer. Barrett was a small child when Ginsburg, as a lawyer, was winning a string of Supreme Court cases on behalf of women's rights. Ginsburg went on to serve 40 years as a judge, including 27 on the Supreme Court.

Still, Barrett took time Saturday to laud the justice she would replace as "a woman of enormous talent and consequence."

"She not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them," Barrett said. "For that, she has won the admiration of women all over the country and indeed all over the world."

Trump and Senate Republican leaders want to confirm Barrett before the election – in part because of the contested nature of the election itself. Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted nine justices on the court to decide any legal cases that arise from the voting.

"We may end up in a dispute for a long time because that's the way they want it," Trump said Friday in reference to Democrats promoting mail-in voting. "But we're going to end up winning."

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Barrett will offer a “little more conservative backbone in the court” and joked that her nomination was “one of the worst-kept secrets.” In fact, she was the only person Trump interviewed for the job.

