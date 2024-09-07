Trump edges out Williams for Saudi Arabia title

World number one Judd Trump won a dramatic final frame on the black to beat Mark Williams and lift the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters title.

The 35-year-old Englishman cleared up with a break of 72 to clinch the final 10-9 after Williams missed a red when 62 ahead.

Trump, who was checking flights home at 4-0 down to Wu Yize in his first match of the tournament, claimed £500,000 for winning the first ranking event to be held in Saudi.

"I'm in shock. Mark was the much better player, I just found something at the end," said Trump.

"I stopped breathing for the last five minutes of the frame but I managed to get over the line."

His 29th ranking title puts him one clear of Steve Davis at fourth in the all-time list for titles, behind Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and John Higgins,

Trump continued his strong start to the season - winning 14 of his previous 15 matches - as he opened up a 5-3 lead at the interval.

But Welshman Williams fought back and a 138 break, his fourth century of the match, put him 9-8 ahead before Trump levelled and went on to take the decider.

"It just shows what a champion he is, what a break he has made in the last frame," said Williams, 49.

"For half a million quid, 62 behind, two reds safe - what can you say? Congratulations to him."

Saturday's final was the most lucrative match in snooker outside of the World Championship.

"Down the line if it keeps on improving, this is going to be one of the real special tournaments," said Trump.

Critics claim Saudi Arabia's investment in sports is designed to gain legitimacy and deflect attention from controversy over its human rights record, a practice known as sportswashing.