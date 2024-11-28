Trump edges past Higgins in final-frame decider

Judd Trump is looking for a first UK title since 2011 [PA Media]

World number one Judd Trump defeated three-time champion John Higgins 6-5 in a final-frame decider to book his place in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship at the Barbican in York.

A hard-fought opening to the match with several tactical exchanges left the scores level at 2-2 at the mid-session interval, with the contest becoming more fluent thereafter.

Trump crafted a superb break of 111 and also made two half centuries to lead 5-4, but Higgins, who made breaks of 58 and 106 forced an 11th frame with a composed 66 under pressure.

However, a loose safety shot from the Scot was heavily punished by Trump, who sealed his victory with a wonderful century.

"It is nice to do it when it really matters like in the last frame, it was a great break," Trump told BBC Sport.

"When the real pressure is on is probably when I produce my best stuff. The game was too slow and I wanted to speed it up and start taking more balls on. It is a big tournament and sometimes you try too hard at the start."

He will now face China's Zhang Anda on Friday afternoon, after the 32-year-old produced a stirring fightback from 5-1 down to beat Stuart Bingham 6-5.

World champion Kyren Wilson maintained his strong start to the campaign by advancing past Chris Wakelin 6-2 and will now play either Michael Holt or Jak Jones next.

Wilson constructed breaks of 85 and 108 on his way to a 2-1 lead and was also able to capitalise on Wakelin’s failure to make the most of several good opportunities that came his way.

Ranked 15 in the world, Wakelin lost the fourth frame after unexpectedly missing the final black and appeared devoid of confidence for most of Thursday evening.

While he took a scrappy sixth frame, he was punished for a missed red to the middle when 52-0 up in the next and Wilson, who has already won the Xi'an Grand Prix and the Northern Ireland Open this season, completed the job in comfortable fashion.

Zhang fights back as Bingham misses maximum

Bingham had signalled his intent in the opening frame with a superb break of 101 and raced into a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval.

Bingham, who needed the UK title to complete the Triple Crown, compiled a break of 105 to go 4-1 up, with his bid for a maximum 147 breaking down after he had potted 14 reds and 13 blacks.

However, after also losing the next frame, Zhang rallied and enjoyed runs of 81, 70 and 108 to force a decider before completing the remarkable turnaround in a tense finale.

While Bingham had few complaints about the manner of his defeat to Zhang and his hopes of completing the Triple Crown end for another year, he was clearly dissatisfied by the circumstances surrounding his failed 147 attempt.

"One of the photographers came in as the white was coming down the table," he said.

"I saw him run out of the door, hide behind the stairs. I'm like, 'Why are you coming out now?' Now, thinking that I have just taken my eye off the black. Simple as that."

Had he achieved a maximum he would have earned a share of the £15,000 prize with Zhang, who achieved the feat in his first-round win over Lei Peifan.

'I need to up my form and find myself again'

Trump has already tasted success at two tournaments this season and reached the final of another two.

And, crucially, he has shown that when it comes to the crunch he can deliver, having now won all six matches this term that have gone to the wire.

However, in his post-match news conference he was still not entirely content with his form and should not be considered the outstanding favourite as he bids to claim a second UK title.

"I am probably the eighth favourite I think," said Trump. "I have not really played well and there are other players who have found their form.

"In a tournament like this when you get into the quarters you are that much closer to winning it, but I really need to up my form and get on the practice table, put in some work and find myself again."