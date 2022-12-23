Trump’s Eagerness To Use Military On June 2020 Protests Made Pentagon Coup-Wary

S.V. Date
·4 min read

WASHINGTON ― Former President Donald Trump’s desire to deploy 10,000 active-duty troops to put down protests in June 2020 that he thought made him “look weak” later led top Pentagon officials to fear he might issue an “illegal order” to troops to help him remain in power despite losing the 2020 election, the House Jan. 6 committee concluded.

Trump’s willingness to misuse the military became acutely apparent after he demanded that then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley accompany him for a June 1, 2020, photo-op outside a church a block from the White House after police cleared Lafayette Square using tear gas and beatings. Protesters there and across the country had been marching to express outrage over the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police, whose actions were captured on video.

Esper, in an April 2022 deposition before the House select committee, said he realized immediately that his presence at Trump’s display had been a mistake. “I thought it was inappropriate that I was there, and I know Gen. Milley felt the same. It was particularly so for Gen. Milley, being a uniformed officer.”

He issued a statement to that effect, and on June 3 in a news conference told reporters that he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act to allow the use of active-duty troops against the Black Lives Matter protesters, as Trump wanted. That immediately drew a summons to the White House.

“He was quite upset and yelling,” Esper told the committee. “He thought that I took away his authority, that I was acting as president and that I took away his authority to invoke the Insurrection Act.”

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 1, 2020, after walking to St. John's Church. Police brutality protests were aggressively dispersed to make way for his photo-op in front of the church.
President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 1, 2020, after walking to St. John's Church. Police brutality protests were aggressively dispersed to make way for his photo-op in front of the church.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 1, 2020, after walking to St. John's Church. Police brutality protests were aggressively dispersed to make way for his photo-op in front of the church.

As a result of those experiences, military officials were worried that putting troops on the ground seven months later, on Jan. 6, 2021, apart from the “optics” of the military being deployed during the final phase of a transfer of presidential power, could result in Trump issuing an “illegal order” to use them in a last-gasp attempt to stay in office.

District of Columbia officials, acting on Trump’s call for a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and the resulting social media chatter among extremist groups, on Dec. 31, 2020, asked for National Guard troops to staff Metro subway stops and block traffic at intersections. But Pentagon officials preferred not to deploy any troops at all and said that if they did end up agreeing to the request, no troops would be permitted closer to the U.S. Capitol complex than Ninth Street, nearly a mile away.

“The select committee recognizes that some at the [Defense Department] had genuine concerns, counseling caution, that President Trump might give an illegal order to use the military in support of his efforts to overturn the election,” the report states. It points out that Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller had told lawmakers in May 2021 testimony that he feared “the president would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an antidemocratic manner” and that “no such thing was going to occur on my watch.”

Their fears of a coup attempt turned out to be well-founded. Knowing the military was not going to support his efforts, Trump instead turned to the mob he had assembled at a rally near the White House on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol and pressure his own vice president into voiding his election loss and letting Trump remain in power. Even after he had been told that many of his followers in the rally crowd were armed, Trump nevertheless intended to accompany them to the Capitol, according to the committee, to get what he wanted.

And as his mob assaulted police to force their way into the building, military officials’ reluctance to deploy troops wound up delaying getting the insurrection under control.

“While the delay seems unnecessary and unacceptable, it was the byproduct of military processes, institutional caution, and a revised deployment approval process. We have no evidence that the delay was intentional,” the report states. “Likewise, it appears that none of the individuals involved understood what President Trump planned for January 6th, and how he would behave during the violence.”

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol ― his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― led to the deaths of five people, including a police officer, the injury of 140 other officers and four police suicides.

Nevertheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and has already declared his candidacy to seek the presidency again in 2024.

In statements on his personal social media platform, Trump has continued to lie about the election and the Jan. 6 committee’s work, calling it a “hoax” similar to previous investigations into his 2016 campaign’s acceptance of Russian assistance and his attempted extortion of Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader al-Zawahiri who was believed dead -SITE

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday. The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point towards a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

  • Indigenous woman recounts incident of racist threats on remote stretch of B.C. highway

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. A Sylix woman who was the victim of a frightening, threatening incident on a remote stretch of B.C. highway last week is speaking out about the too-common threats faced by Indigenous women and girls. Rhonda Ned works for the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project as a medic near Jasper, Alta., just across the B.C. border. Her workdays are spent stationed on mountainous, remote stretches of highway in a truck-mounted camper that serves as a mob

  • Winter storm starts to cover Toronto in snow

    STORY: Travel warnings have been issued from coast to coast, CTV said.Every province and territory is experiencing extreme weather, prompting warnings during the busiest travel weekend of the year, CTV reported.Heavy snowfall and low visibility from a strong winter storm blanketing Pacific Canada forced the country's second busiest airport in Vancouver to halt all flights on Tuesday morning.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

    The 2023 World Juniors are loaded with talent. Here are the players to keep your eye on throughout the tournament.