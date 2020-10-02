Trump, downplaying virus, has mocked masks for months. Until now.

Throughout the pandemic, President Donald Trump has disregarded the warnings of his own health experts and, saying he knew better, defied the science -- from holding campaign mega-rallies to touting an unproven drug, even suggesting injecting bleach as a treatment.

He has especially mocked wearing masks, continuing to do so despite promising he would -- and against the advice of public health officials that everyone should wear them to save thousands of lives.

Just this week, on a national debate stage with 73 million viewers tuned in, he attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing one.

"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've seen," Trump said, bragging about the large crowds of supporters at his outdoor rallies, many not wearing masks.

As far back on April 3, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first recommended Americans wear face coverings in public, it was Trump who made the announcement at a task force briefing -- but he stressed the practice was "voluntary" and that "you do not have to do it."

Ever since, Trump has resisted wearing one.

"I just don't want to be doing -- somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful, Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask -- as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know, it somehow, I don't see it for myself," Trump said.

In late May, as the death toll from COVID-19 neared 100,000 deaths and the White House coronavirus task force meetings with experts dwindled down, Trump said he wore a mask behind closed doors on a visit to a Ford plant in Detroit but he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

It took him more than two months to don one in public, following the CDC's recommendation, when he visited wounded service members at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in nearby Maryland.

"When you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask," Trump said in July, calling "patriotic."

Trump faced questions about risks to his own health as the pandemic spread across America, but maintained a lack of concern for his chances of contracting the virus.

Asked in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in May about the real possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would assume the presidency if Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were to fall ill, the president scoffed at the idea.

