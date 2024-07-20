Trump thumps O'Sullivan to book place in final

Judd Trump lost the 2017 Shanghai Masters final to Ronnie O'Sullivan [Getty Images]

Judd Trump thrashed Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-3 to set up a meeting with Shaun Murphy in the Shanghai Masters final.

Trump, the world number two and 2019 world champion, made three consecutive centuries in winning six frames in a row to lead 8-1 after the first session.

O'Sullivan, the seven-time world champion and four-time winner in Shanghai, took the opening two frames when play resumed before Trump closed out the win.

Fellow Englishman Murphy awaits Trump, who has finished runner-up three times in Shanghai, in Sunday's final.