Trump does not regret promoting conspiracy theory about elderly man shoved to ground by police, press secretary says

The White House press secretary has defended President Donald Trump after he promoted a conspiracy theory that claimed an elderly man who was shoved by police officers in viral video footage was an "Antifa provocateur".

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday the president had “facts” before writing in a tweet about the video: “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an Antifa provocateur. 75-year-old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”

She declined to provide what those specific facts were that led the president to promote the claim, which circulated on right-wing corners of the web.

Mr Gugino, who can be seen falling to the ground in the viral video from demonstrations in Buffalo, New York over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, has been described as a “gentle” man by his friends as he received attacks online about his involvement in the protests. The 75-year-old is a member of the Catholic Worker Movement, and volunteers with multiple nonprofits.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have condemned the president for his tweet about Mr Gugino, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D—NY), who said the president “should go back to hiding in the bunker instead of tweeting baseless conspiracies about peaceful protestors and further dividing America” in a statement.

