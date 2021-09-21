Trump didn’t want to build golf course in Africa because he was too scared of lions, new book claims

Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the US President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Getty Images)

Donald Trump did not want to build a golf course in Africa because he was too scared of lions, a new book claims.

The one-term president brought up his fear of being attacked by the large cats to South African golfer Gary Player during a round, according to Peril, authored by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

The conversation took place as Mr Player tried to help Mr Trump with his swing and told the then-president to use more “control” and said he should be “toning it down, swinging less extravagantly”.

Mr Player, a nine-time Major champion, then reportedly told Mr Trump that he should expand his golf and hotel empire to Africa.

But Mr Trump was not impressed with the idea, the book claims.

“What happens, Gary, when two lions look out and say, ‘You know, that’s a pretty thick guy. I’d like to eat him. Let’s go eat him,’” Mr Trump reportedly joked.

“Well, they’ve got fences and stuff,” Mr Player explained.

“You mean they can’t climb over a fence?” Mr Trump asked according to the book.

“If you get in a Jeep, they won’t come into the Jeep,” the golf legend explained.

“How do you know they won’t come into the Jeep?” Mr Trump asked.

“I’m not betting my life on it,” added Mr Player.

While president, Mr Trump referred to African nations as “s***hole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House.

He reportedly made the comment in the Oval Office during a 2018 discussion about immigration and questioned why the US needed to accept people from Africa and countries such as Haiti.

The book Peril went on sale on Tuesday.