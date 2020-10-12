Trump Devotee in Telangana Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer from Telangana, who was an ardent follower of US President Donald Trump, and had fasted for Trump’s recovery from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, 11 October, news agency ANI reported.

Bussa Krishna Raju’s friend stated that Raju was upset over Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV.

Raju used to offer daily prayers to Trump and came to be known as ‘Trump Krishna’ in his village, reported IANS.

“He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him," one of his close friends told ANI.

“He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President’s recovery for the past three-four days,” Raju’s friend stated.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 October.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouTrump Devotee in Telangana Dies of Cardiac Arrest . Read more on India by The Quint.