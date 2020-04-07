Trump denounces mail votes as corrupt – before admitting he applied for one

Donald Trump accused some who cast ballots in US elections by mail of "cheating," even though he intends to do so in Florida as part of the Sunshine State's primary.

The president made clear he opposes states moving to all-absentee ballot elections amid the coronavirus epidemic, telling reporters Tuesday night he fears that would lead to widespread voter fraud. He defended his request for an absentee ballot because "I'm here in the White House."

Previous chiefs executive also have cast ballots from afar – but few, if any, claimed voting-by-mail automatically triggers "cheating."







