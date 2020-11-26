Trump demands election results be ‘overturned’ and claims GOP poll watchers ‘treated like a dog’

Donald Trump, pictured on Tuesday, called in to a hearing on Wednesday in Pennsylvania (AP)

Donald Trump has urged that the election results be overthrown, saying that it was stolen from him and that the verdict should be discarded, despite again failing to provide evidence of fraud.

The president phoned into a hearing organised by Republicans in Gettysburg, where Rudy Giuliani listed a litany of allegations of electoral fraud.

“They have to overturn the results,” said Mr Trump.

“It would be easy for me to say let’s wait four years. But they cheated.

Judge after judge has dismissed the Trump campaign's accusations as baseless, and the transition to Joe Biden's presidency is fully underway.

“These are bad people, they are horrible people, and they are people who don’t love our country," Mr Trump added.

He said that judges were prejudiced against him, and the judiciary was conspiring against him.

A series of Trump campaign lawsuits trying to undermine the election result have collapsed, and key federal agency the GSA earlier this week finally agreed for the transition process to begin.

Mr Biden secured 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232. Mr Biden has also won a record 80 million votes, the highest ever number for a presidential candidate. The incumbent received nearly 74 million votes.

“We have to turn the election over,” Mr Trump said.

“All we need is some judge to listen to it properly without some political opinion.”

Mr Trump reeled off a long list of grievances, claiming that Republican poll watchers were kept away from the vote counting and people turned up to vote to find they had already voted.

I will be speaking before a very important Pennsylvania State Senate hearing which is in process now. Talking about the massive voter fraud which took place in the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

He said he had heard “absolute horror stories” of electoral fraud, and said they had overwhelming evidence – despite his team having been unable to prove fraud when before a judge on 14 November.

Story continues

“We have poll watcher affidavits piled up to the ceiling, in all of the swing states,” said Mr Trump.

“The poll watchers weren’t allowed to watch. They were swept into pens and using binoculars.

“If you were a Republican poll watcher you were treated like a dog.”

The president said that the election was “rigged”, and accused federal judges of being scared to rule in his favour.

“The whole world is watching us,” he said. “The whole world is watching the United States of America and we cannot let them get away with it.

“We have judges afraid to make a statement.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits – why wouldn’t they overturn an election? Certainly overturn it in their state.”

And he heaped praise on his lawyer.

“I'd like to thank Rudy Giuliani for having the courage to do this,” he said.

“I said to him, you were a great mayor, but this is more important. This is going to be your crowning achievement because you are saving our country.”

Read More

Trump not attending Gettysburg election hearing with Giuliani

Lara Trump insists rally crowds show president won election

Paul Ryan tells Trump to concede and stop ‘undermining democracy’