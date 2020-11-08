After Trump’s Defeat, His Supporters Held A Heavily Armed Pity Party

After news networks declared President Donald Trump the loser of the 2020 election on Saturday, about 2,000 of his supporters gathered in the capital of Pennsylvania — a must-win state the president lost — for a heavily armed pity party.

The rally outside the state Capitol was in stark contrast to the joyouscelebrations seen across the globe, including in the president’s hometown of New York City, where residents took over the streets to sing, dance and drink Champagne.

Hundreds of people — some armed — gathered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to show their anger that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the 2020 election. More

In Harrisburg, a ghoulish and cruel coalition of gun-toting MAGA extremists — who have enjoyed four years of being emboldened and condoned by the president ― gathered for hours to participate in the shared delusion that theirguy hadn’t really lost the White House.

They arrived around noon, immediately attempting to disrupt a permitted protest organised by pro-democracy progressives who had just heard the news that their preferred candidate, democrat Joe Biden, had won Pennsylvania and was therefore the new president-elect.

They’re dancing on the PA capitol steps in Harrisburg pic.twitter.com/nQZH4a5y8o — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) November 7, 2020

As the Biden supporters danced on the steps, the MAGA crowd yelled “Stop the steal!” — a common chant at right-wing rallies across the country this week, part of a coordinated campaign to falsely allege Biden was winning because of widespread voter fraud.

As I approached the dueling demonstrations, I was immediately accosted by Jonathan Lee Riches, a notorious troll. He wore a red MAGA hat and a T-shirt emblazoned with symbols of the Proud Boys, a violent neo-fascist street gang. He repeated the white nationalist slogan “It’s OK to be white” as he started to film me, demanding that I denounce “antifa.”

Police eventually told the MAGA crowd that it needed to move its demonstration to the other side of the building. The protesters obliged, waving their MAGA flags and Thin Blue Line flags along the way.

Once...

