Trump cutting Ireland trip short to ‘confront’ accuser in New York case

Former US president Donald Trump has said he is cutting his trip to Ireland short so he can return to “confront” his accuser in a New York civil rape case, which he described as a “political attack”.

Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the hearing as he spoke to reporters while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg, Co Clare.

His visit to Scotland and Ireland has coincided with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Trump said he has been “falsely accused”.

“I’m going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is – it’s ridiculous,” he said.

He said he is having to cut his trip to Ireland short because of the trial.

“I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake.”

He said his accuser is a Democrat and the judge is a “rough judge”.

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He doesn’t like me very much, he was appointed by Bill Clinton,” he said.

He added: “It’s a disgrace but we have to do it, it’s a part of life.

“It’s a fake claim like all the other claims, just like ‘Russia Russia Russia’.”

He said it is a “political scam”.

“Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.

“I don’t have to but I choose to.”

He added: “It’s a disgrace that this is allowed to happen.

“It’s called false accusations against a rich guy. Or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that is leading the polls by 40 points.

“And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me and I have a judge that is extremely hostile.”

Mr Trump said he is going to “go back and confront this woman”.

He said the rape accusations against him are politically motivated.

“This is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election because (Joe) Biden is losing,” he said.

“He’s down by 11 – and my republican opponent is down by 45 – he’s disappeared.”