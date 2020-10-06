Trump COVID-19 live updates: Trump returns to White House; anticipation builds for Harris-Pence debate

President Donald Trump again told supporters not to fear COVID-19 when he returned Monday to the White House after spending the weekend battling the virus at a Maryland hospital, telling the American people "Don't let (the virus) dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it."

The president's video message drew strong condemnation, considering Trump received around-the-clock care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and therapies not widely available to most patients experiencing mild symptoms.

"He said, ‘Don’t let COVID control your life.’ Tell that to the 205,000 families that lost somebody,” said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump’s medical team has provided scattered and inconsistent details about the president’s condition since he tested positive – and it was unclear when he would resume his campaign, though he promised to be on the campaign trail "soon."

Meanwhile, Trump has been slipping in national polls, with several recent surveys showing Biden's lead growing over the incumbent president.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, debate in Salt Lake City –with some added safety precautions.

☕ The latest:

Wednesday is the first and only vice presidential debate of 2020. Here's why the match-up between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is a must-watch.

The vice presidential candidates will be separated by 12 feet and Plexiglass during Wednesday's debate, added precautions taken after the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

One quarter of media coverage of Harris' announcement as the Democratic vice presidential candidate included racist or sexist tropes, a report found.

Nearly 20 people in and around the White House have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

📊 What the polls are saying: A CNN poll released Tuesday showed 57% of likely voters favor Biden, compared to 41% who favor Trump, the latest poll to show Biden widening his lead over the president. In red-state Florida, the race is a dead heat, according to a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll.

📆 28 days until Election Day, one day until the vice presidential debate, 106 days until Inauguration Day, 87 days left in 2020.

🗳️ Voting: See USA TODAY's Voter Guide for information on registering to vote, when your state begins voting and what the candidates think about the issues.

We will update this article throughout the day. You can follow all of USA TODAY's politics reporters on Twitter or subscribe to our daily On Politics newsletter.

President Donald Trump said vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are coming "momentarily" on Monday. Doctors and scientists have repeatedly refuted that claim.

For a COVID-19 vaccine to become available in the United States, it would first have to gather enough data from Phase 3 clinical trials to be able to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that it was safe, effective and provided immunity to the virus.

At that point, the FDA would ask its external review committee, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, if it concurred. Only then could the agency issue either an Emergency Use Authorization or continue through the full licensing process to issue a license for the vaccine.

Dr. Paul Pottinger, an infectious disease professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said he's hopeful there will be good news soon on current ongoing trials, but it's his understanding a "robust supply" of a safe vaccine available for public use will not be available for "many, many months."

– Jordan Culver, Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub

COVID-19 vaccine: President Donald Trump says COVID-19 vaccines are coming 'momentarily.' Scientists say they're not.

The announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential nominee – the first Black woman and Asian person on a major party's presidential ticket – was met with more racist and sexist stereotyping in media coverage compared to both major parties' 2016 vice presidential nominees, according to a new report.

One-quarter of coverage of Harris included racist or sexist tropes, such as describing the senator as too "uncooperative" or "ambitious," according to the report from Time’s Up Now, the political arm of TIME’S UP, which advocates to end harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

“It demonstrates with numbers how normal we think it is for white men to run for these offices, and how unusual or subject to criticism we think it is for a woman of color to run for those offices,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of TIME’S UP Now. “You are therefore not talking about her actual qualifications for the job, or her position for the job, and that's what handicaps women candidates, it's what handicaps women leaders in multiple dimensions, not just in the political sphere.”