Trump COVID-19 live updates: After rejecting COVID relief, a tweet; Pence and Harris face off tonight

President Donald Trump put an end to months of negotiations over a COVID-19 stimulus package Tuesday, rejecting the Democrats' latest offer.

The president's rejection and insistence on restarting negotiations means both parties head into a crucial election without more relief for Americans struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to unprecedented levels of unemployment and caused businesses to suffer as states impose social distancing measures.

But then at 10:18 p.m. he tweeted that he would approve a standalone bill for $1,200 stimulus checks.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, debate in Salt Lake City – with some added safety precautions.

Positives and negatives: A running list of COVID-19 test results in Washington as more than two dozen associated with White House infected

Election integrity: The FBI, NSA, National Counterintelligence and Security Center and Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency and say "the security of your vote has never been higher."

Analysis:

📊 What the polls are saying: A startling poll of roughly 2,000 U.S. voters found 56% expect violence after the election.

📆 27 days until Election Day, zero days until the vice presidential debate, eight days until the second presidential debate, 105 days until Inauguration Day, 86 days left in 2020.

Harris vs. Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris get their turn in the spotlight at the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday at 9 EDT/6 PDT.

And there's already been disagreement -- over Plexiglass.

The debate will be especially high stakes. With Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and the much-disputed first presidential debate, voters may view the contest as a better chance to understand the issues.

Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief who has interviewed nine presidents, will moderate the 90-minute debate.

Viewers can stream the match-up live at debate2020.usatoday.com with real-time facts and context from USA TODAY's team of experts showing on-screen during the debate. The debate also will be aired on most major networks and cable news channels, including Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS and C-SPAN.

Stephen Miller has COVID

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to a growing list of White House officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Miller was one of several involved in Trump's debate preparation who have since tested positive for the virus.

Miller is known as one of Trump’s main influences on immigration policies, including restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries and family separation policies at the southern border.

Joint Chiefs of Staff to quarantine after senior officer tests positive for COVID

Most of the nation's top military leaders are quarantining after coming in contact with a senior officer with COVID-19, according to the Pentagon.

The military's top two officers, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Air Force Gen. John Hyten, along with service chiefs from the Army, Navy and Air Force are in quarantine after meeting with the officer last week, according to a senior Defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly. Gen. David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, was not at the meeting. The officer who tested positive for the disease is Adm. Charles Ray, the No. 2 officer at the Coast Guard.

None of the officers in quarantine have tested positive or shown symptoms of the disease, according to the official.

"The chain of command is so strong," said Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel. "You never want to lose a chief. But if we did we are prepared. There's always somebody right behind them to step in."

– Tom Vanden Brook

