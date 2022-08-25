Trump’s Coup Attempt Will Always Be a Way Worse Crime Than Stealing Documents

Andy Craig
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In the never-ending saga of Trumpworld scandals, the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago has understandably dominated headlines in recent weeks. The story is bizarre, even by Trump standards.

While there’s plenty we don’t know, what’s apparent is that Trump stashed hundreds of highly classified documents and other presidential records at his personal residence/private club in Palm Beach, Florida, and that the Department of Justice is pursuing a criminal investigation of the matter. It also seems as though Trump has been caught red-handed in violating a number of criminal statutes.

The temptation is, therefore, strong to proclaim that surely, this time, finally, we got him.

Liberal Panic Could Help Trump Steal the Next Election

But no matter what we find out about Trump’s motives and actions for hoarding state secrets, some perspective is in order. Pretty much nothing we’re likely to find out could be worse than what Trump already did with regards to the 2020 election—up to and including Jan. 6.

Even the most extreme (and unlikely) hypotheticals for what Trump was up to with these documents—like outright selling nuclear secrets to a foreign power—would still be a lesser offense than a defeated President of the United States trying to install himself as an unelected autocrat and siccing a mob on Congress towards that end.

The Depravity of Normalization

From November 2020 to January 2021, the United States experienced a constitutional crisis, not in the sense of simply an acute political confrontation, but a constitutional crisis in the technical sense: a live dispute and uncertainty over the constitutional structure of the government.

We can debate over whether to call it an attempted coup (it was, albeit a very poorly attempted one), but such semantics should not detract from the unprecedented gravity of the situation and the magnitude of Trump’s political crime. In the history of the republic, no incumbent president has ever refused to accept defeat for re-election, obstructed the electoral process, and tried to cling to power by extra-legal means.

Even before the first rioters breached the Capitol, the office and powers of the presidency had been turned towards an attempt to overthrow the Constitution itself. Not that presidents haven’t violated the Constitution in many ways before, of course. But nobody, until Trump, tried to destroy the very processes at its core.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Samuel Corum/Getty</div>

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Samuel Corum/Getty

At the end of the day, the system held. The constitutional architecture survived the stress test. Congress reconvened, certified the results, and Joe Biden took office without any further disruption or violence. The rest of the government outside of the West Wing—including most of those holding office within his own administration—refused to go along with the farcical autogolpe.

But since then, Trump continues to be the de facto party leader and prohibitive frontrunner for the 2024 nomination. So how well did the system actually hold?

There Are Crimes, and Then There Are High Crimes

The Jan. 6 Committee hearings have offered, to good effect, a stark reminder of how depraved and reckless Trump’s actions were—and how complicit he was in inciting violence. But the hearings did not focus much on what could have been, had Trump not effectively backed down after the sacking of the Capitol.

If Trump’s plan had succeeded, meaning if he retained any real operational control over any substantial parts of the government after noon on Jan. 20, then the events of Jan. 6 would have paled in comparison. And while many more things would have had to go catastrophically wrong for that to have happened, that it was the goal of the most powerful man on the planet is still a staggering betrayal.

Presidents of the United States do not swear to obey rules regarding the classification and archiving of documents, or even to serve the best interests of the American people. They swear to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” That the oath was phrased in that manner was no accident or mere formality. It is the most important and fundamental obligation of the office. And no president has betrayed it so directly and shamelessly as Trump did in attempting to create a government entirely outside of the Constitution and its legitimacy as the supreme law of the land.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Giorgio Vier/AFP via Getty</div>

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022.

Giorgio Vier/AFP via Getty

Unfortunately, the scope and magnitude makes it difficult, though not impossible, to address through criminal law. This is precisely why the intended mechanism to protect the republic from such bad actors is impeachment and disqualification. As Alexander Hamilton noted in Federalist No. 66, the offenses covered by impeachment “are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”

Something like stealing government documents or mishandling classified secrets, on the other hand, is the kind of matter criminal law addresses all the time. Whether other charges related to the election are ultimately brought against Trump or not, it’s no surprise that this sort of venal but relatively cut-and-dry offense has attracted quicker public action from the Department of Justice.

This does not mean, however, that Trump has finally done something bad enough to merit criminal sanctions. Because the 2020 election crisis unfolded in public at the time, and the basic facts of it have been known, there is a danger of it fading into a background assumption of American politics.

Treating the hoarding of old Presidential Daily Briefs at Mar-a-Lago as potentially worse or more serious than attempted overthrow of the American system of government is a mistake.

Mike Pence Could Have (And Should Have) Invoked the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6

There is also a temptation to view this as akin to nailing Al Capone for tax evasion, a comparison that has been frequently mentioned. Sure, he obviously did worse things, but any conviction will do. There are good civil libertarian reasons to doubt that we should actually remember the Capone example that fondly, or want it repeated in that way under very different circumstances. But either way, if something like that is what happens, it should be remembered like Capone in one respect: as incidental to the real reasons for his notoriety and infamy.

The depravity of Trump’s ongoing presence and influence in American politics is not that the smoking gun has yet to be revealed, or that people don’t yet know how bad he is. There is no new scandal that will break the spell, finally discredit him, and return American politics to something more like normalcy. Even the possibility of criminal indictment and conviction does not remove him from the stage as a potential presidential candidate. We must grapple with a deeper problem: people have already seen Trump at his worst, in the act of committing the most serious crime a president can commit. And for too many, they simply don’t see it as a problem.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Drew Angerer/Getty</div>

Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump offers a target-rich environment for his political opponents. His erratic behavior, unpopular policies, and scandal-plagued single term offer much to criticize. But the primacy of what he did in the final months in office is not merely a question of political tactics. It is what sets him apart as a unique threat, outside the bounds of normal politics. And it is the lesson we need to imprint on American history, to deter any future attempts at the same crime.

We’ve had corrupt presidents before, we’ve had criminal presidents before, and we’ve had presidents who mishandled classified information. But we’ve only had one president who tried to steal the presidency itself.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio